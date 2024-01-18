Julia Fox Wore a Thong, Veil, and Only the Bottom Half of a Wedding Dress

If there's anything we know about Julia Fox, it's that she'll always make a statement (usually a loud one, at that) with her fashion. In the last couple of years, Fox has emerged as an audacious and adventurous dresser, somehow showcasing what's on her mind through her clothes (or lack thereof, rather) alone. One trend we've noticed on Fox recently has been nuptial-related: the actress and public personality have been dressing the part of a very sexy bride. Her latest appearance confirms that, yes, she loves to take inspiration from "I do" dressing, but she's more so a fan of deconstructing its traditions—quite literally. Fox stepped out in a thong, veil, and only the bottom half of a wedding dress.

The Uncut Gems star was last spotted making an appearance at Sotheby's exhibition in New York City. There, she was captured in yet another bridal-inspired look—"A Virgin Sex Symbol" dress by Fancì Club, to be exact. Her outfit featured a slouchy, one-shoulder white crop top with a turtle-style neckline and an elaborate ruffled veil. Both the asymmetrical top and headpiece hit right above her navel, leaving much of her midriff, down to her upper thighs, exposed. She opted for a tiny black thong underwear, and the bottom half of the deconstructed dress covered her legs. Whew!

The 33-year-old completed the look with white lace gloves and a matching mini handbag. She made her glam just as much of a standout by dusting her lids with a bold white eyeshadow and a dramatic winged eyeliner.

Over the past few months, we've spotted Fox embracing a wedding dress silhouette on numerous occasions—of course, styled in a very "Julia Fox" kind of way. The first time was at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival back in May: while celebrating the anniversary of The Art of Elysium, she wore a translucent, nipple-baring halter top styled with a balloon skirt, the fabric surrounding all around her like a wraparound train.

Then, at New York Fashion Week last season, she attended the Wiederhoeft show dressed in the designer's teeny tiny corset gown paired with an unbelievably long puffy veil. If a poodle got married, we'd wager they'd be eyeing this gown.

She clearly loves a subversive take on a romantic aesthetic. Just a few days ago, she wore a coquette micro bralette adorned with baby pink satin bows, a ruffled mini skirt, and carried the dreamy Simone Rocha pearl bag (I, for one, have been eyeing the same style since it hit the runways a few seasons ago). The star of the show, however, was Fox's lace bloomers, which she wore underneath her get-up.

It's not even a full month into the new year, and Fox is already delivering a parade of head-turning outfits. But we certainly can't say we're that surprised. Though we're not sure what her affinity for bridal gowns means just yet—it could mean nothing at all, for all we know!—perhaps it means she's gearing up to walk down the aisle. Or, it could merely be her pulling inspiration from nuptials-related fashion. Maybe there's an "I do" coming in Fox's near future, but above all, she's cemented herself as a source of sartorial inspiration for the big day.