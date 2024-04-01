Julia Fox's Newest Hair Color Is Brought to You, Seriously, by Velveeta Mac and Cheese

If you've ever wanted your hair to be compared to mac and cheese, Julia Fox's stylist has just the look for you.
The actress is known for her bold fashion statements and out-of-the-box makeup looks, and her latest hair color is no exception. "Julia and I were both pleasantly surprised at how beautiful the gold color is," John Novotny, Fox's hairstylist, told People. "It's a warmer yellow [reminiscent of] a warm sunny day or delicious bowl of mac and cheese."
In fact, the dye color is literally called "Velveeta Gold," with Novotny explaining it's inspired by the Kraft product's "supremely creamy and melty goodness." Fox debuted the new hue at a New York Knicks game on Sunday, pairing a cone-shaped leather bra top and furry yellow coat with—what else?—a Velveeta box handbag.
Of course, Fox has experimented with plenty of hair colors and styles in the past few years. From an icy gray-blonde look to a long mullet, it's never a dull hair moment for the Uncut Gems star.
"Julia is the absolute queen of self-expression and always exudes confidence, which is on par with living a life that's La Dolce Velveeta," Novotny said to People. "She marches to the beat of her own drum and is all about living life to the fullest and embracing outrageous pleasure every day."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
-
Prince Harry Reportedly Sees Prince William’s Newfound Closeness with Queen Camilla “As A Betrayal”
“For Harry, Camilla was the wicked stepmother back then, and she still is.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Róisín Pierce Transforms Pain into Power
The iconoclastic Irish designer marries heritage handiwork with a contemporary vision.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Gives Transitional Dressing a Loud Luxury Spin
She always find a way to bring out the Birkin.
By India Roby Published
-
Julia Fox' New Fashion Competition Show Promises to "Turn Basic Into Bats**t"
I could not love this anymore, honestly.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Julia Fox Is Bringing Bloomers Back Into the Conversation With This Sultry Victorian Look
Maybe some articles of clothing firmly belong in history books?
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Julia Fox Paired Her Low-Rise Denim With More Denim
Complete with denim-colored eyeshadow, denim boots, and a denim handbag.
By Kathleen Walsh Published