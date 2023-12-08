Julia Roberts Wants a 'My Best Friend's Wedding' Sequel, Too

Jules Potter may be one of Julia Roberts' most fascinating, interesting, and original romantic comedy characters. After all: who expected America's Sweetheart to try and break up a wedding, eh? It was an unexpected choice at the time, but one that paid off to the delight of fans. And in a career filled with iconic movies and moments, it is the woman at the heart of My Best Friend's Wedding that Roberts would most like to see again on-screen.

On Bravo's Watch What Happens Live!, Roberts was asked a question by host Andy Cohen that, frankly, we were shocked to hear she hadn't considered before: which of her movies would she like to see get a sequel?

"That's a really good question," she explained on Thursday evening, "and I've never been asked it," which caught Cohen (and us!) by surprise.

Julia Roberts discusses which of her iconic films deserves a potential sequel. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/lQwczB4jmyDecember 8, 2023 See more

"I think maybe My Best Friend's Wedding," Roberts said, going on to add that it was "because there's so many people in it, and to see what they're doing, and how Kimmy and Michael's marriage is going..."

Cohen immediately interjected to ask a follow-up from a fan, however. Should Michael and picked Kimmy or Jules? To which Roberts replies without a beat "Well, I mean of course, Jules. But he married Kimmy!"

For those of you somehow unfamiliar with the 1997 classic, it tells the story of friends Jules Potter (Julia Roberts) and Michael O'Neal (Dermot Mulroney) and their lifelong pact to marry one another if they were single at 28. Only...right before her birthday, Michael announces he's marrying the 20-year-old Kimmy (Cameron Diaz). So, naturally, Jules heads to the wedding to sabotage it all...only for that to not exactly happen. (No spoilers!)

As Scott Meslow explained in a piece for Vulture, Jules was a character fully realized, "a character whose flaws were actual flaws, and not just the cute 'flaws' screenwriters designed to make a glamorous actor seem more down-to-earth and approachable." And it was exactly that energy that made the character of Jules so interesting. It's exactly what would make her interesting to watch all these years later, too!

The cast even reunited back in 2019 for an Entertainment Weekly cover story, and it seems as though everyone is on board with revisiting the story of Jules, Michael, Kimmy, and George (you mustn't ever forget about George, darlings). So what's the hold up? Give Julia Roberts what she wants, Hollywood!

In the meantime we'll be over here just wishin', and hopin' and thinkin', and praying...