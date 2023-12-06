For some, outfit repeating is a cardinal fashion sin. For others, it's a sign that they’ve finally found an outfit they feel the most comfortable in. According to Julia Roberts' latest street style sightings, she agrees with the latter. Working with stylist Elizabeth Stewart, the actress has developed a signature style of well-tailored suiting, usually in a crisp, neutral palette. As of late, however, she's embracing a new favorite outfit formula: instead of wearing typical trousers, the actress is embracing a little leg and opting for shorts. Yesterday, Roberts wore a black short suit while promoting her latest film, Leave the World Behind, and a week prior, she wore a similar look in blush when in London attending the film's special screening.

Her most recent short suit leaned into the business casual trend that has been everywhere this fall season (Jennifer Lawrence is the posterchild of the neo-2010s look) but with a relaxed twist. She wore a black Gucci tuxedo jacket layered over a white blouse that was casually unbuttoned, with an undone bow tie worn around her neck. For the complete short-suit look, she paired her longline blazer with black knee-length Gucci shorts, fish-net leggings, and a pair of black patent leather Oxford loafers. To top it all off, she added black tinted square sunglasses, which helped Roberts give off-duty spy energy in the most playful way.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior, at an advanced screening of her new film in London, Roberts wowed in a Gucci short suit, this time in a dusty pink shade. Roberts' entire ensemble was a part of Sebastion DeSarno's new creative direction for Gucci, and the set was included in his debut Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Roberts looked bejeweled in a stunning diamond choker with matching sparkly pumps. The blush short suit outfit was opposite to her more subdued, casual take on the look seen yesterday and, instead, channeled Sarno's high-glam approach to his Gucci designs.

Although a short suit in fall and almost winter may feel oxymoronic, all the best trends challenge the status quo (re: The pantsless look.) If you're feeling inspired by Roberts' renditions of the look, it'll make for an iconic stand-out ensemble for upcoming holiday parties. Although the Gucci set isn't out yet, you can easily re-create Roberts' all-black short suit set with items you might already own (or can easily find.) When it comes to blazers, investing in a high-quality option ensures the piece will last lifetimes. If an all-black look feels lackluster, opt for a colorful tight (we suggest a cherry-red piece that feels on-trend and festive.) Style it with a sparkly shoe like Roberts, and voilá: You're holiday-party read in a unique outfit.

Below, you can shop a close match to Roberts' short suit look, courtesy of Reformation.