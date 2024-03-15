NSYNC Both Performed Together and Dropped New Music This Week—Is It Okay To Start Getting Excited?

One of the biggest boy bands of the '90s is back in a big way. The entire group reunited at Justin Timberlake's Los Angeles concert on Tuesday. It was the first time they performed their new song, "Paradise," which appears on the singer's brand new album, Everything I Thought I Was, which dropped today.

This isn't NSYNC's first comeback song; that was "Better Place," which debuted in September. But Timberlake's concert this week marked the first time the entire group had performed together in more than 10 years. (The group joined Ariana Grande to perform at Coachella in 2019, but Timberlake was notably absent.) The last time they'd performed together was at the VMAs in 2013.

When introducing Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and JC Chasez, Timberlake told the audience , "We are NSYNC," to much fanfare. (As if they didn't know.)

Of course, "Paradise" wasn't the only song the group performed together on Tuesday—you don't bring four surprise guests on stage at your concert just for one song, after all. NSYNC also sang their classics "It's Gonna Be Me" and "Bye Bye Bye," to the crowd's delight.

Timberlake has been teasing the band's newfound reunion on Instagram , too, sharing a photo of five empty stools on the L.A. stage where the band performed. He also posted the "Paradise" audio on the social media platform.