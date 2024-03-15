NSYNC Both Performed Together and Dropped New Music This Week—Is It Okay To Start Getting Excited?

The entire group took the stage together for the first time in a decade.

*NSYNC
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Meghan De Maria
By Meghan De Maria
published

One of the biggest boy bands of the '90s is back in a big way. The entire group reunited at Justin Timberlake's Los Angeles concert on Tuesday. It was the first time they performed their new song, "Paradise," which appears on the singer's brand new album, Everything I Thought I Was, which dropped today.

This isn't NSYNC's first comeback song; that was "Better Place," which debuted in September. But Timberlake's concert this week marked the first time the entire group had performed together in more than 10 years. (The group joined Ariana Grande to perform at Coachella in 2019, but Timberlake was notably absent.) The last time they'd performed together was at the VMAs in 2013.

When introducing Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and JC Chasez, Timberlake told the audience, "We are NSYNC," to much fanfare. (As if they didn't know.)

Of course, "Paradise" wasn't the only song the group performed together on Tuesday—you don't bring four surprise guests on stage at your concert just for one song, after all. NSYNC also sang their classics "It's Gonna Be Me" and "Bye Bye Bye," to the crowd's delight.

A post shared by Justin Timberlake

A photo posted by justintimberlake on

Timberlake has been teasing the band's newfound reunion on Instagram, too, sharing a photo of five empty stools on the L.A. stage where the band performed. He also posted the "Paradise" audio on the social media platform.

In a January appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Timberlake shared that the newly reunited group has the same music-making "chemistry" now as they did in their heyday. Between performing together for the first time in a decade and releasing new music for the first time in 20 years, NSYNC is definitely back—and they just might be better than ever.

Meghan De Maria
Meghan De Maria
Celebrity News Writer

Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸