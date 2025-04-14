Former Royal Butler Shares "Sweet" Reason Why Working With King Charles and Queen Camilla on Easter Was a "Disaster"
Grant Harrold revealed how The King and Queen treated their staff during the holiday.
Working for The King and Queen isn't always easy, especially over holidays when staff often have to give up their own celebrations with family. Although King Charles has a reputation for being quite particular when it comes to his daily rituals, he also makes sure to show his appreciation for the people who keep the royal households running. Former royal butler Grant Harrold has recalled some of the "sweet" gestures made by the royals when he spent his first Easter with The King and Queen, who used to make the trip up to Scotland for the occasion.
Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, Harrold—who worked for the pair between 2004 and 2011—revealed that even though they're kept busy over Easter, The King's staff get treated to plenty of candy.
"Easter is interesting, from my experiences, because The King used to go up to Scotland for his Easter break, and I used to go up with him, and we’ve seen he’s now in Balmoral with Camilla," the former butler recalled. "That's quite a traditional thing, going up to Scotland. It marks the beginning of a busy time for the royals, as the social season starts in March and runs right through up until Christmas time."
Harrold said working over Easter "was great," because he "was given Easter eggs by The King and Queen." However, the former butler said it came with one downside, adding, "it was a disaster for my weight."
He continued that Charles and Camilla, "absolutely used to give me Easter gifts," sharing, "I remember one year the King actually wrote me a little letter and he thanked me for spending my Easter with them, it was my first Easter with them, and he put Cadbury's mini eggs in the envelopes, so when I opened the envelope, all those sweets fell out."
Harrold, who called the gesture, "so sweet," also shared what he gifted the now-monarch for the holiday. "I gave him a little metal tin, when you opened it, there was a little wind up chicken that he wound up and had it run across the table between him and The Queen. It was quite sweet, very cute."
As for the royals' 2025 celebrations, King Charles and Queen Camilla won't be enjoying quiet time in Scotland. Their Majesties are confirmed to be attending Easter Sunday church service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. Although it's unclear if the Prince and Princess of Wales are attending with their children, the palace noted that The King and Queen will be "accompanied by members of the Royal Family."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
