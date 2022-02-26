The Guest List Will Be Small for Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding

This spring is shaping up to be busy for Kourtney Kardashian: The Kardashians, her family’s new reality show on Hulu, will premiere on April 14 (with the trailer featuring her engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker last October). Four days later, on April 18, she’ll turn 43. And by then she’ll be deep in the throes of wedding planning, as PEOPLE reports she and Barker are looking at two weekends in May for their nuptials.

And if you think the guest list will be extensive like sisters Kim and Khloé’s weddings before her, think again–Kourtney and Travis “want a very small wedding,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“There are two weekends she’s looking at in May,” the source says. “They don’t want it to be a press frenzy. She wants it very private with closest friends and family.”

Barker proposed to Kardashian at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California in October 2021, after dating for around 10 months. Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, told Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous show that Barker planned the special moment all on his own and that “Kourtney and Travis, they are really made for each other, they really are,” Jenner says. “They’re the cutest couple. They’re so in love and they let us know they’re so in love–constantly.”

Currently, the source tells PEOPLE, Kardashian is “getting sketches of dresses” in preparation for her first foray into bridal couture. This is Kardashian’s first marriage and Barker’s third.