Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have Entered Their PDA Era

Kim Kardashian and her brood of siblings rule Instagram. Not only do they have a literal billion followers between them, but they also pretty much set the rules on the platform (for better or for worse, obviously).

I remember when Kardashian posted that first naked mirror selfie in 2016, and we all lost our collective mind. That feels like such a different era—like, nobody bats an eyelid over a naked selfie these days. In fact, the Kardashians basically spend their lives posting naked pics, and when was the last time it sent the world into upheaval? Exactly.

Anyway, my point is, you'd usually very much expect the SKIMS founder to plaster her entire life over her Insta, but she's actually been incredibly discreet with regards to promoting her blooming relationship with Pete Davidson (which started up in the fall).

The couple technically went Instagram-official in November, when Flavor Flav posted a picture with them and Kris Jenner. But it wasn't until March that we caught a glimpse of the SNL star on Kardashian's own account. Even then, though, all we got was half his face with sunglasses on and in black and white, and like, lots of his neck.

When Kardashian went on The Ellen Show shortly after posting those pictures, she said, "I have the cutest pictures of us, and I want to be like, 'oh my God we're so cute,' but then I'm like, you know, 'don't be so desperate, don't be posting so much, just give a glimpse...'"

Honestly, hats off to her for waiting a whole month to post the next one. I can't relate with that level of patience (and non-desperateness). So anyway, yeah, she posted two pics of her and her boyfriend after The Kardashians premiere with the caption, "late nite snack," and they are next level.

Davidson's arms are wrapped around his girlfriend, she's hanging onto him, he's kissing her cheek, they're gazing into each other's eyes... Anyway, it's peak PDA, and it's very sweet, and good for them. Here's to many more "desperate" posts, TYVM.