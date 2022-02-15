Kris Jenner Trademarked "Kardashian-Jenner Productions," So Expect to See Lots More of the Family

There's no stopping Kris Jenner.

For her latest trick, the mogul momager has trademarked "Kardashian Jenner Productions," as shown in documents obtained by TMZ. Though we don't know exactly what Jenner is cooking up under the brand, the outlet reports it will have to do with "all things entertainment and pop culture." So far, so Kardashian.

Jenner will serve as president of the company, and is sure to bring us much more bingeable Kardashian Kontent.

The family's new reality show, The Kardashians, will premiere on Hulu starting April 14. This comes after their trademark show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, ended in 2021 after a whopping 20 seasons of drama, endlessly quotable moments and a hefty helping of ugly crying.

With seven ultra-famous children—alternatively parents, models, businesspeople, influencers, TV stars and, yes, lawyers—Jenner's family won't have a shortage of stories to tell us, that's for sure. Unless we're not getting more TV, but a whole Kris Jenner album??? Who's to say.

In case you stopped keeping up with the Kardashians long ago, here's a little refresher for you.

There's Kourtney, founder of Poosh, ex to Scott Disick, mom to Mason, Penelope and Reign, fiancée to Travis Barker.

Then there's Kim, founder of SKIMS and KKW, lawyer-in-training, Instagrammer extraordinaire, mom to North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West, girlfriend to Pete Davidson.

Next up is Khloé, founder of Good American and mom to True Thompson.

Rob is the founder of Arthur George and dad to Dream.

Kendall is an international supermodel and founder of 818 Tequila, who is dating Devin Booker.

Kylie is the founder of an array of self-named brands, a social media expert, and mom to Stormi and Wolf Webster.

So you see their mom has plenty of material to work with.