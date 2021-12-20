Kate Middleton and Prince William Share a Sweet Moment During Westminster Christmas Concert

While Christmas carols don't typically lead to romantic moments, Kate Middleton and Prince William somehow found a way to share a sweet moment during a recent holiday concert at Westminster Abbey.

The couple has been gearing up for Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, a concert that taped earlier this month and will air on December 24. ITV just released a trailer of the show, which features William and Kate exchanging a loving glance as Ellie Goulding sings the final notes of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

Kate Middleton and Prince William lock eyes during a Christmas concert. (Image credit: ITV)

Seeing as the pair exchanged their wedding vows at Westminster back in 2011, it's easy to see how they fell into some romantic nostalgia during the concert. What's more, Goulding actually sang during their first dance as husband and wife, giving even more meaning to this moment caught on camera.

The British pop star is just one of the celebrities who spread some holiday cheer at the pre-taped concert. Another teaser video released by ITV last week showed additional performances from Leona Lewis and Tom Walker, plus a clip of TV presenter Kate Garraway speaking from the podium.

Even the audience was stacked with big names, including Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Kate's parents, and Kate's sister, Pippa Matthews. Also filling the seats were 1,200 Covid-19 heroes, including healthcare workers and members of organizations who supported their UK communities throughout the pandemic.

One notable absence? The Queen herself, who just had to cancel her annual pre-Christmas lunch due to the rise of Omicron.

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will air on Christmas Eve at 7.30pm on ITV. After the event airs on television, it will go up on ITV Hub, which anyone can watch after registering for a free account on their website.

Catch the full trailer below, and watch out for the couple's cute look near the end: