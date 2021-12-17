Kate Middleton Has Been "Really Upset" About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Estrangement, Insider Says
She and Prince William are taking it hard.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made the decision to leave their royal duties and the U.K., Kate Middleton and Prince William have had a hard time of it—but it has also made the Cambridges stronger as a couple, apparently.
The duchess has been "really, really upset about it all," an insider tells People.
Another source, a friend, says, "Everything with Harry and Meghan has been hugely stressful, but if anything, it's pulled [her and William] closer together. She was upset about it because [William] was so upset. Seeing her husband so distraught was tough."
That said, Middleton has what it takes to withstand this difficult situation. "She's no pushover," the friend adds. "She has an inner strength for sure."
It's hard to know exactly what the relationship between the Cambridges and the Sussexes has looked like since the latter family left in early 2020, and even years before that. There have been several reports indicating that Princes William and Harry are trying to build their relationship back up, but some royal experts are more than skeptical about a possible reconciliation in the near future.
Although the Duke of Sussex has made the trip back to his homeland since moving to California, his wife has yet to come back to the U.K. Their daughter Lili has also never visited.
For a time, there were rumors that the Sussexes wanted to christen their daughter at Windsor, but if this was ever on the cards it now seems to have been tabled—possibly because of Prince William. The U.S.-based royals are also not making the trip to England for the Queen's Christmas celebrations, although these are up in the air anyway due to the rapid spread of COVID in the country.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have "Struck a Rhythm" With Their Little Family, Makeup Artist Says
Good for them!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ben Affleck Sets the Record Straight, Says He "Would Never Say a Bad Word" About Jennifer Garner
He spoke to Jimmy Kimmel.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Is 'Selling Tampa' Connected to 'Selling Sunset'?
Both feature stunning homes and impressive agents you'll love watching.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have "Struck a Rhythm" With Their Little Family, Makeup Artist Says
Good for them!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen Has Canceled Her Christmas Lunch at Windsor "With Regret" Amid COVID Fears
Cases are surging in the U.K.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Brings Kate Middleton a "Gin and Tonic" Once the Kids Are in Bed, A Family Friend Says
She deserves it, TBH.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sarah Ferguson Says Meghan Markle Makes Prince Harry "Happy" and That Princess Diana Would Agree
Fergie approves.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton "Has Really Come Into Her Own" As She Prepares to Turn 40, Insider Says
She exudes confidence.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen's Christmas Celebrations Are Still Going Ahead Amid COVID Case Surge
That includes Christmas lunch at Windsor at celebrations at Sandringham.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton "Act as a Bridge" to Older Royals, Expert Says
They're really stepping up.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton "Are Looking Forward to Starting Fresh" After Christmas, Source Says
And their kids can't wait to celebrate.
By Iris Goldsztajn