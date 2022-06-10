Kate Middleton's Birthday Portrait Is "Coming Home" to Hers and Prince William's University
How lovely!
Full circle! Kate Middleton's 40th birthday portrait is set to be displayed at the university where she met Prince William, for a limited time.
One of three photos by Paolo Roversi released for the Duchess of Cambridge's 40th trip around the sun—in which she's wearing a stunning red gown and grinning joyfully at the camera—has made its way from the National Portrait Gallery in London to the University of St Andrews in Scotland.
A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
This is especially significant, because the university played a huge role in the young Middleton eventually becoming a member of the Royal Family in 2011.
On Twitter, the school's Museums account wrote, "We love it when former students visit us, so we're thrilled to welcome Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge - in portrait form - to the Wardlaw Museum. The portrait, taken by Paolo Roversi to celebrate the Duchess' 40th birthday, is on loan from @NPGLondon."
The portrait, which will be displayed in St Andrews from June 12, is part of the National Portrait Gallery's "Coming Home" project, which is sending various portraits "home" to places that are deeply connected with each figure.
"St Andrews was selected in consultation with Catherine, and is the place where she met her future husband William," a press release reads.
"The Duchess of Cambridge has been a very committed Patron of the National Portrait Gallery since 2012, reflecting a great interest in photography and portraiture," Nicholas Cullinan, director of the Gallery, said.
"As one of her first and earliest patronages, we are delighted to be sharing Paolo Roversi’s wonderful portraits, taking each to a place of resonance across the United Kingdom for Her Royal Highness as part of our Coming Home project."
Well, I guess we'll all be summering in Scotland, then?
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry "Furious" About Being "Largely Ignored" During the Jubilee, Royal Expert Says
It's all so sad.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are Married!
Congratulations are in order.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Keratin Treatments for Frizz-Free Hair
Shiny, silky, satiny.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Prince Harry "Furious" About Being "Largely Ignored" During the Jubilee, Royal Expert Says
It's all so sad.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Handled a Gust of Wind With So Much Poise on Her Latest Outing
She's not a duchess for nothing.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Charlotte Corrected Prince George's Posture on the Buckingham Palace Balcony
Just try getting royal etiquette wrong around Charlotte...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Skipping Lilibet's Birthday Wasn't an "Intended Slight"
They were just scheduled to appear in Wales.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen Refused to Let Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Photograph Her Meeting Lilibet
She was concerned about how images would be shared.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William "Is Still Wary of Spending Any Time Alone With" Prince Harry, Royal Source Says
Their relationship isn't mended yet.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Kate Middleton "Builds Trust" With Prince Louis When He "Plays Up," According to a Body Language Expert
Basically, she's an amazing mom.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen Kept Her Paddington Skit Secret From Her Family for Months, And Their Reactions Were So Worth It
Surprise queen.
By Iris Goldsztajn