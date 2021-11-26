Kate Middleton Should Technically Bow to Her Three Kids, According to Royal Protocol
She probably doesn't, though, obviously.
I'm sure following all the rules in the royal rulebook becomes second nature after a time, but I still feel for Kate Middleton, who has had to abide by some truly wild traditions since her marriage to Prince William.
Perhaps one of the weirdest things she's supposed to do—which luckily is probably a rule she doesn't follow—is to bow to her own children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, when she sees them. Obviously, chances are high that the mother of three dodges this particular requirement.
According to Express, the Duchess of Cambridge is required to bow to all direct members of the royal bloodline, because she married into the royal family rather than being born into it. That means she also has to bow to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, for example, as well as the Queen and all her children—but not their partners.
However, the guidelines change when the duchess is accompanied by her husband, at which point his rank applies to her as well. When Prince William becomes king and the duchess becomes Queen consort, she will only technically have to bow to her husband—nobody else—but again, it's unlikely she will actually follow this rule.
As for Meghan Markle, she is required to bow to her sister-in-law when she sees her, according to ranking order.
Royals curtsy to family members who outrank them both in public and in private, although it's believed that the rules are loosened somewhat outside of official engagements. That said, it sounds like everyone always bows to the Queen.
