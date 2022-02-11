Kate Middleton Tells Kids They Don't Have to Face Their Worries Alone in Upcoming TV Appearance

On Feb. 13, kids around the U.K. will be treated to a special bedtime story read by none other than the Duchess of Cambridge.

Appearing on CBeebies Bedtime Stories, Kate Middleton will read The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, the story of an owl who learns to overcome his greatest fear. The duchess will be sharing this story to mark Children's Mental Health Week.

As British families await the program's premiere, we have been treated to a sneak preview, which shows the duchess after she has finished reading the book.

"Wow, what an encouraging tale," she said (via the Daily Mail). "We can all feel scared sometimes, just like our little owl friend Plop, but as Mrs. Barn Owl said, it's better to find out about the things that scare us before we make up our mind—and with the help of others, we can often face things that worry us. Now it's time for bed. Night night, and sleep tight."

I don't know about you, but I personally feel soothed by her words right now.

Appearing on the TV show, the duchess dressed down in a Fair Isle turtleneck sweater by Holland Cooper and light-wash jeans. She wore her hair down and a dazzling smile on her face.

The duchess is pretty comfortable appearing on television: Recently, she hosted a special carol concert at Westminster Abbey, which was shown on ITV. She has also previously appeared on A Berry Royal Christmas special with Mary Berry.