Kate Middleton Once Opened Up About Her "Mum Guilt" When Making Decisions for Her Kids

With three young kids and a full-time job as a working royal, it can be hard for the Duchess of Cambridge to strike the right balance sometimes—as it is for anyone with a busy schedule, whether they're a parent or not.

Appearing on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby in 2020, Kate Middleton admitted that she totally does feel what the host called "mum guilt" sometimes.

"Yes, absolutely—and anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying," the duchess said (via the Mirror). "Yep, all the time. Even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here—George and Charlotte were like, 'Mummy, how could you possibly not be dropping us off as school this morning?'"

She elaborated, "It's a constant challenge—you hear it time after time from mums, even mums who aren't necessarily working and aren't pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life."

The duchess also explained that she deals with exactly the same dilemmas as any other parent does when she has to make a grown-up decision and doesn't know if it's the right one. "[You're] always sort of questioning your own decisions and your own judgements and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby," she told Fletcher.

Middleton then went on to share what a blessing it has been for her kids to be well surrounded both by close family members and, yes, by royal nannies. "The more people you have around your children who are safe and loving and caring, the better," she said.

"So yeah—it was a real weight off my shoulders that actually it's not totally my responsibility to do everything, because you know we all have good days, bad days—and you can dilute that with others who aren't on that particular day struggling.

"I think it makes such a difference for your child, keeping them as constant and happy as possible." It takes a village, etc., etc.