Kate Middleton Shared a Laugh With In-Laws Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles During a Joint Engagement

And Princess Charlotte got a gift out of it, too.

British Royals Visit Trinity Buoy Wharf
(Image credit: Getty/Chris Jackson)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Getting along with your in-laws is pretty important in a marriage, and it isn't always a given. Thankfully for the Duchess of Cambridge, she seems to have a wonderful relationship with her father-in-law Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall.

The trio stepped out for a joint outing to East London's Trinity Buoy Wharf, an arts and culture center which supports young people in creative fields. In photos from the engagement, they seem to be genuinely enjoying one another's company and even sharing a laugh, which is pretty heartwarming stuff.

British Royals Visit Trinity Buoy Wharf

(Image credit: Getty/Karwai Tang)

For the occasion, InStyle reports that Kate Middleton wore a Catherine Walker dress that she has already worn several times in the past. The dress is almost like a coat, a gray tweed, belted affair that's quintessentially Kate, paired with Gianvito Rossi black pumps and a mini Mulberry bag.

British Royals Visit Trinity Buoy Wharf

(Image credit: Getty/Karwai Tang)

During their visit, the three royals met with founder of womenswear brand Ellipsis Nicole Christie, according to Town&Country. Christie gave the two duchesses a handbag each, and a pink scrunchie for Princess Charlotte. "I just thought I couldn’t leave her out," she told T&C. "It’s been such an honor for them to take time to talk to me about something I started in my front room. They were asking about my inspiration behind the collection. They wanted to know about my journey."

In a joint Instagram post, Clarence House and Kensington Palace wrote, "It was wonderful to be surrounded by creative activities at @trinitybuoywharf today - where an abundance of passion, talent and imagination is on display.

"Trinity Buoy Wharf is home to several programmes run by @theprincesfoundation, which will provide valuable skills to help prepare young people as they transition to art school, architecture school, craft colleges or directly into practice.

"It’s a great example of using scholarships to reach those who would not normally have access to such opportunities – keep up the brilliant work."

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.