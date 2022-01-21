This Therapy Dog Liked Kate Middleton Way More Than Prince William

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's social media team knows what the people want, and they're not afraid to give it to them.

Posting about the royal couple's latest official engagement in Lancashire, England, whoever's in charge of their Twitter account posted a side-by-side comparison of a photo of the duke holding a cute little doggie and the duchess doing the same. "Who do you think Alfie, the therapy dog preferred?" they asked.

Well, um, this is slightly awkward, but Alfie the therapy dog looked like he was trying to wriggle out of Prince William's arms, while he insisted on giving Middleton a little nose boop. I envy the duchess for many reasons (musical skill, fashion sense, tiaras she didn't get off Amazon), but her getting to have little doggie nose boops on the reg has to be number one.

(Image credit: Getty/JAMES GLOSSOP)

(Image credit: Getty/WPA POOL/POOL)

Clearly, Prince William didn't take it all too badly, because check out how in love the two of them look:

(Image credit: Getty/DANNY LAWSON )

Video footage of the royals cuddling Alfie also showed them joking about the emotional upheaval this will cause their own dog. "Our dog is going to be very upset," Middleton said (via the Independent). "She’s going to be like 'where have you been?'"

Her husband added, "Yeah, 'who have you been seeing?'"

For the occasion, the duchess rewore a Massimo Dutti camel coat over an Iris & Ink wool turtleneck sweater and matching skirt with suede heeled boots in yet another shade of brown. She wore her darkened hair down and in waves.

(Image credit: Getty/DANNY LAWSON)

The Cambridges met Alfie while visiting Clitheroe Community Hospital, where they met "with staff who work both here & across this rural community."

On the same day, they also stopped at a charity with an amazing mission.

"Located in one of the most deprived areas of Lancashire, this small charity called Church on the Street is creating vital support for those struggling with:

Homelessness

Addiction

Mental health issues," the couple wrote on their Twitter account.