Kate Middleton Was Once Asked If She Was Prince William's Assistant, and She Was Totally Unfazed
Also, the Cambridges are horrible at bingo, FYI.
In May 2020, Kate Middleton and Prince William called out the numbers in a game of virtual bingo for the residents of the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, Wales.
At the time, resident straight-talker Joan Drew-Smith said that the game "wasn’t as good as it should have been," which, LOL.
When the Cambridges were finally able to visit the home in person, sitting outside and wearing masks in August 2020, they were eager to meet Drew-Smith. Reintroducing himself, the Duke of Cambridge told her, "We did the bingo with you, and you won, but you said we didn't do a very good job."
Not missing a beat, Drew-Smith told them, "No, you did a bloody s****y job," which had everyone present in hysterics. Taking it in his stride, the duke exclaimed, "Excellent!" Oh, Britain.
According to the Mirror, Prince William went on to tell Drew-Smith, "We have to wear masks because of the virus, but it’s difficult to hear sometimes when you can’t see someone’s mouth."
Pointing at Middleton, the resident responded simply, "Is that your assistant?"
The duchess—equally adept at handling these situations—immediately responded, laughing, "Well I am your assistant. I have been for a long time!"
Her husband later told staff, "I love Joan, she's brilliant. If only everyone was as honest as her."
Watch Drew-Smith being delightfully foul-mouthed (the video is censored).
Thankfully, not everyone at the home was as tough of an audience as Drew-Smith was. Resident Margaret Stocks told the royal couple, "I did enjoy [the bingo]. I hadn’t played it before."
The duchess, ever humble, hit back, "Neither had we! That’s why we were so bad!"
Heartwarming.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
What Kate Middleton and Prince William Ate on Their Seychelles Honeymoon
The couple had a personal chef, a stocked in-room pantry, and luxury restaurants to choose from for meals.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Expert Calls Queen Most Influential Royal, Meghan Markle Most Inspirational Royal
She compared Meghan’s popularity to that of the late Princess Diana.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Prince Harry Could Be Questioned by Police in Prince Charles’ Cash-For-Honors Scandal
“The fact Harry dropped this guy should have been a red light for Charles.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kristen Stewart Didn't Know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lived in California
Wait, how???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What the Royals' Favorite Foods Say About Them, According to a Behavioral Expert
From marmalade to matcha.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Took the Crown With His Valentine's Day Grand Gesture for Kate Middleton
Get it, 'cause he's the future king? ...I'll see myself out.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Was Reportedly in "Tears at the Palace" After Her Wedding Dress Designer Was Revealed, Royal Expert Says
She wanted it to be a surprise.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
James Middleton Won His French Wife Over on Valentine's Day With a Homemade Cheese Fondue
Smart man.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie Demonstrate Their "Strong Bond" While Watching the Super Bowl: Body Language Expert
The cousins are firm friends.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Tells Kids They Don't Have to Face Their Worries Alone in Upcoming TV Appearance
Her 'CBeebies Bedtime Story' will air on Feb. 13.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Praised Princess Diana's Work Towards Destigmatizing HIV
He spoke to Tackle HIV founder Gareth Thomas.
By Iris Goldsztajn