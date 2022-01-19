Kate Middleton and Prince William Are "Undeniably on the Same Page" as They Step Out for Their First Joint Engagement of 2022: Body Language Expert

The Cambridges are in it together.

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently stepped out for their first joint engagement of 2022, a visit to the Foundling Museum in London, for which the duchess serves as a patron.

The museum "tells the history of the Foundling Hospital, the U.K.’s first children’s charity founded in 1739 as a home for children whose mothers couldn’t keep or care for them," according to Getty Images. "The museum delivers training, mentorship programmes and creative projects aimed at transforming the lives of care-experienced young people."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked characteristically elegant for the event—him in a suit jacket dressed down with a sweater and more casual pants, her in a bright blue winter coat over a navy turtleneck, wide-legged pants and matching pointed pumps.

In photos from the event, the two are seen looking extremely comfortable with each other, and having engaged discussions with both representatives from the care system and high-profile former athletes. In one sweet photo, the duke and duchess are seen laughing together, him turned towards his wife and her with a hand rested on her husband's arm.

(Image credit: Getty/Chris Jackson)

Body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed the Cambridges' demeanor during their time at the Foundling Museum, and he liked what he saw.

"On arrival to the Foundling Museum, it’s interesting to see that Kate exited the vehicle on her own and strode forward towards those waiting while followed closely behind by Prince William," Stanton tells Marie Claire on behalf of Betfair Casino.

"She didn’t look back to see where William was, denoting her sure-fire confidence and the confidence she and William have in each other’s ability. William is quite happy to let Kate take centre stage and I think small, subtle gestures like this reveal how we’re now seeing a much stronger version of Kate as an established working member of the senior royal family.

"This not only demonstrates that she is very much her own person and has a sense of independence within her relationship with William, but it shows how important she perceives her role within the monarchy." These comments echo the previous experts' conclusion that the Duchess of Cambridge has massively grown in confidence since she first joined the Royal Family.

(Image credit: Getty/WPA Pool/Pool)

Stanton further commented on the couple's connection to each other. "One thing that is clear about William and Kate as a couple—and has been from the outset—is that they are undeniably on the same page," he tells Marie Claire.

"They are more than comfortable with one another and around each other, so much so that they don’t feel a need to constantly be tactile. This was visible during today’s engagement where they were seen keeping a subtle distance from each other, yet held the exact same posture.

"This can be taken as a show of strength as the pair are happy to operate as individuals despite attending events as a pair. At one point, William was seen leaning closely into Kate to talk to her on a more personal level—a gesture that demonstrates how they are more than happy to have each other in close proximity alludes to the strengthened rapport between them and suggests they are a very strong couple indeed."