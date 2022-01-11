Kate Middleton Becoming Princess of Wales Would Be a "Bittersweet Moment" for Prince William, Source Says
It's likely she will inherit Princess Diana's title.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
The prestigious title of Prince of Wales is not automatically passed down, and Prince Charles will have to decide whether to bestow it on Prince William at the time of his accession. That being said, it's expected that the father will indeed pass this title onto his eldest son, making the current Duchess of Cambridge, Princess of Wales.
Though Camilla Parker-Bowles currently holds this title, she doesn't use it out of respect for the previous Princess of Wales, the late Princess Diana.
As Kate Middleton is expected to become Princess of Wales, a source tells the Telegraph (via Express) that this title change is likely to bring up a mix of emotions for William. "I’m sure it’ll be a bit of a bittersweet moment," the source tells the outlet.
"This is her [Diana’s] son and his wife, so in some ways it will be coming full circle—but it will also be a poignant reminder of what we all lost."
However difficult this moment might prove for Prince William, royal experts and members of the public alike all seem to agree that new 40-year-old Middleton is more than ready to rise into her future roles, as her confidence has grown exponentially over the last decade.
"She is always seen with a very open and honest smile denoted by visible crow’s feet around her eyes," body language expert Darren Stanton previously told Marie Claire (on behalf of Be My Bet). "Her whole face is engaged when smiling and it’s clear she has developed a massive confidence not only as a royal and a public figure, but as a parent too."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
LOEWE Just Released a 'Spirited Away'-Inspired Collection
I’m crying.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Kate Middleton Becoming Princess of Wales Would Be a "Bittersweet Moment" for Prince William, Source Says
It's likely she will inherit Princess Diana's title.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Our Favorite New K-Dramas on Netflix
Get ready for a new year of highly anticipated dramas.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Prince William Called Out Billionaires' "Space Race" Amid Climate Crisis
They need to check their priorities.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle's Personal Makeup Artist Reveals the Secret to Her Perfect Brows
Meghan Markle's brows are one of her most perfect and striking features. Her personal makeup artist, Daniel Martin, reveals the secrets to copying them.
By Kayleigh Roberts
-
Meghan Markle Says It's Not Enough to "Simply Hope for a Better Future" for Gender Equality
Meghan Markle penned a personal message about the problem of gender equality in South Africa on Instagram.
By Kayleigh Roberts
-
Meghan Markle Looks Gorgeous in a Sheer Black Dress at Misha Nonoo's Wedding
Her earrings are everything!
By Rachel Epstein
-
Meghan Markle Takes a Public Yoga Class Shortly After Landing in New York City
Meghan Markle flew into New York City on Friday, September 6, to attend the U.S. Open Final and support her good friend, Serena Williams and take a yoga class.
By Kayleigh Roberts
-
Baby Archie Harrison Has Red Hair Just Like His Dad, Prince Harry
BRB, scheduling an appointment to dye my hair Archie Orange™.
By Starr Bowenbank
-
Kate Middleton Gets Caramel Highlights for Summer
Kate Middleton usually keeps her hair the same, but this summer the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a little change in the form of caramel highlights. Kate debuted the new look this week at an Action on Addiction event in London.
By Kayleigh Roberts
-
Prince George Helps Carry in Kate Middleton's Grocery Delivery in Norfolk
Prince George meets the delivery staff from the local grocery in Norfolk to help carry in the order. The young royal helps his dad, Prince William, with the chore.
By Kayleigh Roberts