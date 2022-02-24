Kate Middleton Is Reminiscent of Princess Diana During Denmark Visit, Royal Expert Says

In case you hadn't heard, Kate Middleton has been in Denmark the past two days.

There, the Duchess of Cambridge showed herself as capable as ever, strengthening the relationship between the two royal families and visiting many projects related to early childhood.

And for royal expert Ingrid Seward, the duchess' poise and lack of entitlement are very reminiscent of another beloved royal before her: the late Princess Diana, the mother of her husband Prince William.

"Kate has no sense of entitlement or grandeur," Seward told the Mirror. "She is what she is and just wants to get on with it.

"There are similarities to the way Princess Diana did things all those years ago.

"Diana’s first solo trip abroad was to Norway in early 1984. She has just discovered she was pregnant for the second time but no announcement had been made.

"When Diana arrived in Norway, she found a note inside her suitcase written by her husband which read, 'We were so proud of you' and was signed 'Willie wombat and I.' (the nickname Charles and Diana gave to their son at the time.)

"Maybe Kate too will have a note from William. I am certain that he is very proud of her."

(Image credit: Getty/Chris Jackson)

For Seward, as the duchess ramps up her royal duties, it's clear that she's more than up to the task.

"The 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge has started what looks like her toughest working year yet with a solo trip to Denmark," the expert said.

"Kate loves a challenge and arriving in Copenhagen on her own without the support of William might have been a little testing, but Kate will take it all in her well-shod stride.

"She is confident and she is also passionate about her subject and is determined to make a success of the opportunity to take the work of her childhood foundation international."

In short, Middleton is just very good at what she does—and part of the secret to that is that she actually wants to be there doing that work.

"No one has any doubts about Kate’s ability to manage whatever she wants to do with grace and aplomb, she is more than a safe pair of hands," Seward continued.

"She is totally reliable and a true professional at what she does as both the Queen and Prince William are well aware.

"Part of Kate’s magic is that she actually enjoys what she is doing. Whether it's talking to the professionals about the science behind infant child development or discussing more down to earth issues with their parents, she makes sure everyone feels included."

A new people's princess? It certainly looks like it.