Meghan Markle Might Not Ever Go Back to the UK, According to One Royal Expert

Royal experts are always contradicting one another—like when several of them speculated that the Cambridges and Sussexes were healing their rifts, only for Omid Scobie to swoop in and call it all "wishful thinking."

Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might head back to the UK for Christmas in order to smooth over family relations, but royal commentator Robert Jobson is having none of it.

The author of told Us Weekly he's not expecting a visit from the Duchess of Sussex to the UK, not now, not... ever? "I’m not sure Meghan will ever come to Britain again," Jobson said. "She’s not popular [right] now."

OK, maybe Markle isn't in a super-rush to hang out with people who make racist remarks and were rumored to "bully" her, but it still seems a little far-fetched to claim that she will never again set foot in the country where her husband and children's relatives live.

If the Sussexes don't make it to the UK for Christmas, the Queen's Jubilee next year could provide another opportunity for them to build bridges—but Jobson isn't even convinced that Prince Harry will make it, let alone his wife. "We have to wait and see," he told Us Weekly. "Harry, I’m sure he thinks he’ll be there for the [Platinum Jubilee]. ... But you’ve got to remember that within months, he’s going to have a book coming out. … It’s gonna be quite awkward."

Key words: "we have to wait and see."

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

