Meghan Markle's "Rift" with the Royal Family Reportedly Began Days After Her Wedding to Prince Harry

According to a royal expert, Meghan Markle's rift with the rest of the royal family started just four days after her wedding to Prince Harry.

Lady Colin Campbell details the incident, which she says went down at Prince Charles' 70th birthday party, in her new book .

The book is due out in July.

It didn't take long after Meghan Markle's royal wedding to Prince Harry for rumors of a rift between the Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royal family to begin. According to royal author Lady Colin Campbell, that's because it didn't take long for said rift to form.

Campbell, whose newest royal book, , is set to be released later this summer, claims that Meghan's problems with the rest of royal family began just four days after her fairytale wedding in Windsor.

"I knew the tremendous amount of hope the Royal Family invested in Meghan being a success,” Campbell told The Daily Star. “Hundreds of millions of people of color were rooting for Meghan, I was rooting for Meghan, being a Jamaican, I was emotionally invested in Meghan’s success. Virtually everybody I know, including my Royal friends, the wider aristocracy, wanted Meghan to be a success. But it quickly became apparent the ride may not be as smooth as everybody had hoped it would be, and it would not be as quite as positive as everybody had hoped it would be."

She's dodgy about sharing the details (which she promises are available in their tea-filled glory in the book), but she teased that the inciting incident took place during a garden party to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday, during which Meghan allegedly did something that "astonished" one guest that is described as having "impeccable palace connections."

"I can’t repeat it exactly, it’s in the book, but what I can say is, something happened at the very first garden party at Buckingham Palace…we were all absolutely gobsmacked and astonished, we all thought this doesn’t bode well," she teased.

The book, if you want to read the full version of the story, is due out on July 28.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

