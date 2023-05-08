Katy Perry Responded to a Viral Video of Her Struggling to Find Her Seat at the Coronation

Katy Perry takes selfies with guests during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.
(Image credit: Photo by Gareth Cattermole / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Katy Perry, as you likely know, performed at the King's Coronation concert on Sunday, May 7. As such, Perry was cordially invited to attend the Coronation ceremony itself in London's Westminster Abbey.

While all's well that ends well, the "Last Friday Night" singer initially appeared to be struggling quite significantly to find her seat in the Abbey. Unfortunately for her, a video of her spinning around and scanning the pews for a sign of her assigned spot promptly went viral, and made the jokes abound.

"Did somebody say Just Seat," wrote one person, referencing a U.K. ad for food delivery service Just Eat, in which Katy Perry sings the brand's slogan.

"She can't find it because her hat is in the way. Poor Katy," wrote someone else.

(The star opted for an all-baby pink outfit with a matching, fairly large fascinator.)

Anyway, despite her seating ordeal, Perry did not lose her sense of humor in the process, and responded to the viral video by tweeting, "don’t worry guys i found my seat." Phew, that was a close one!

On Sunday, Perry took to the stage in Windsor as one of the most prominent headliners on the program.

For her performance, the American Idol donned a very impressive gleaming gold ball gown with a plunging neckline and matching detached sleeves. She sang her heart out, as did Lionel Richie, Take That, Paloma Faith and more. Others—such as Ed Sheeran and Elton John—reportedly declined to perform on the day.

The Coronation Of Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Windsor Castle Concert

(Image credit: Photo by Leon Neal / Getty)
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

