Katy Perry Responded to a Viral Video of Her Struggling to Find Her Seat at the Coronation

Katy Perry, as you likely know, performed at the King's Coronation concert on Sunday, May 7. As such, Perry was cordially invited to attend the Coronation ceremony itself in London's Westminster Abbey.

While all's well that ends well, the "Last Friday Night" singer initially appeared to be struggling quite significantly to find her seat in the Abbey. Unfortunately for her, a video of her spinning around and scanning the pews for a sign of her assigned spot promptly went viral, and made the jokes abound.

Katy Perry spotted looking for her seat at the #Coronation of King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/m2JmrCtNIgMay 6, 2023 See more

"Did somebody say Just Seat," wrote one person, referencing a U.K. ad for food delivery service Just Eat, in which Katy Perry sings the brand's slogan.

"She can't find it because her hat is in the way. Poor Katy," wrote someone else.

(The star opted for an all-baby pink outfit with a matching, fairly large fascinator.)

Anyway, despite her seating ordeal, Perry did not lose her sense of humor in the process, and responded to the viral video by tweeting, "don’t worry guys i found my seat." Phew, that was a close one!

don’t worry guys i found my seatMay 6, 2023 See more

On Sunday, Perry took to the stage in Windsor as one of the most prominent headliners on the program.

For her performance, the American Idol donned a very impressive gleaming gold ball gown with a plunging neckline and matching detached sleeves. She sang her heart out, as did Lionel Richie, Take That, Paloma Faith and more. Others—such as Ed Sheeran and Elton John—reportedly declined to perform on the day.