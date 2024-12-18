Keanu Reeves on His Girlfriend Alexandra Grant's "Date Night" Outfit: "Your Heart Just Opens"
Oh my God?
Keanu Reeves is so in love with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant.
Reeves brought Grant along as his date to the Dec. 16 Los Angeles premiere for his movie Sonic the Hedgehog 3.
While there, he chatted with Entertainment Tonight about whether this counted as "date night," and his answers will literally make you melt.
"I guess it is! Yeah, we got dolled up," he told the reporter. "It's very exciting and kind of nerve-racking in the car, but getting out it's just like, I don't know, it's really special to be side by side."
Asked about his reaction when he first sees Grant's outfit for one of these red-carpet events, he started singing almost like a prayer, and mimed an expanding heart with his hand.
"Your heart just... opens," he said. Are you kidding?????
Keanu Reeves has a sweet reaction to ‘date night’ with girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, at the ‘Sonic 3’ premiere. pic.twitter.com/IkjwkNyw5JDecember 17, 2024
Reeves and Grant, a Los Angeles-based visual artist, have been dating publicly since 2019, having first met at a dinner party in 2009.
Though they stay relatively out of the public eye, when they do step out together or talk about each other, it's always the absolute sweetest thing that's ever happened.
In September 2023, Grant spoke to People about how beautiful their relationship is. "He's such an inspiration to me," she gushed. "He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard."
Even better, she said that her art has been infused with her newfound happiness over the last few years.
"I had a studio visit a few years ago, and this very kind, very high-level person said, 'I can see that your work has gotten happier,'" she explained. "That's real. We're all human beings. We're animals. We're expressing from where we are and certainly feeling happier. I think the work is happier." Crying.
The lovebirds are often spotted at art-centric events together, including at a gala for UCLA's Hammer Museum in May, at a gala for the MOCA museum in April, and at a gala for the LACMA museum last November. Because did I mention Grant is a visual artist? Yeah.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
