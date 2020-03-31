Celebrities Who Dated Normal People Throughout the Years

Previous Next 40/40

Matt LeBlanc

The Friends star met Aurora Mulligan while working on BBC's Top Gear—him in front of the lens and her behind it as a producer. They made their first public appearance together at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here