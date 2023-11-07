Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant, Adorable Lovebirds, Step Out for the LACMA Art + Film Gala

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are so lovely together, so a sighting of the couple is always a welcome addition to my day—if it is for you too, you're in luck.
The Matrix actor and visual artist stepped out together for the LACMA Art + Film Gala over the weekend, and looked as happy as ever, holding hands and giving the camera big, delighted, heartwarming smiles.
Grant stunned in a black, pleated, cap-sleeved black gown with a keyhole cutout (I mean, literally, a keyhole-shaped cutout) in the front, while Reeves looked elegant in a crisp black tuxedo, white shirt, and black bowtie, all by Gucci.
Reeves and Grant have been dating for about four years, and in a sweet full circle moment, one of their first ever joint public appearance as a couple was actually at the LACMA Art + Film Gala back in 2019.
Back in September, Grant opened up to People about her relationship with Reeves, and everything she said was so inspiring.
"The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun," Grant told the publication.
"I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone.
"It's interdependent and independent in the best ways."
The artist was also full of praise for Reeves as an individual, adding, "He's such an inspiration to me. He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard."
:) :) :)
