Kelly Ripa Has Already Picked Out Her Funeral Dress Because She’s Afraid Husband Mark Consuelos Will Dress Her in Something “Crazy” If She Doesn’t

Morbid? Maybe a little, but we get it—apparently Kelly Ripa has already picked out her own funeral dress so that her husband, Mark Consuelos, won’t make a “crazy” choice and bury her in something unacceptable, Us Weekly reports.

“I’m so fearful if he has to eulogize me,” Ripa said on yesterday’s episode of their joint talk show, Live with Kelly and Mark. “First of all, at the funeral, it’ll be a buffet of all my least favorite things. It’ll be deviled eggs, it’ll be chicken wings, it’ll be glasses of milk.”

Consuelos then jumped in to warn Ripa of poking fun of his memorial decisions. “Hey, watch out, because I’m going to have to dress you, as well,” he said jokingly. “You better be nice now or I’m going to put you in something crazy!”

But Ripa was already three steps ahead of her husband of 27 years and chose her funeral dress already—and it’s hanging up in her closet with a label on it. “It’s a Dolce & Gabbana black dress,” she said. “It’s 10 years old. It’s elegant. It’s gorgeous, it’s black, it’s adorable.”

She explained her decision to pick out her own funeral dress during a March 2016 episode of Live: “The only reason I thought about what I wanted to be buried in is because I once passed out…after I had my first child,” Ripa said, referring to the eldest of she and Consuelos’ three kids, Michael. “I passed out and my husband called 911—and I was naked when I passed out. And in that time [before the paramedics arrived], he dressed me. As they were putting me on a stretcher, I remember pulling the sheet over my head because I didn’t want people to see me dressed this way.”

Ripa jokingly added that she would have “rather [been] dead right now” than have the public see her in Consuelos’ choice—a pair of his sweatpants worn over a green leotard; the look was completed with a pair of “red pumps.” (What?)

“I’m serious,” Ripa said. “And when they took me into the emergency room…the nurses determined I must have been unconscious at some point because of the way that I was dressed. And that made me a priority [in the emergency room] and why I picked out my funeral clothes.”

Sound logic—and may said funeral be a long, long time from now.