Kelsea Ballerini Filmed and Shared the Pep Talk She Gave Herself Before Her First Date With Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have been dating for several months now.

As such, the country singer felt it was time to share the video she took before her first date with the Outer Banks actor, which she kindly did over on TikTok, captioning it, "happy weekend heres a video i sent to my best friend before my first date with chase"

In the video, Ballerini films herself in the mirror, wearing a fitted, black and white printed mini dress with spaghetti straps, paired with mid-calf boots. Her hair is held half-up with a hair clip.

"OK Jensy, here's the look," the singer tells her friend in the video, as another friend whoops in the background. "With the boots. We've got the hair clip, because we're trying to be 'cool girl.' He's picking me up and we're going to the sushi place, and I'll call you tomorrow with the full update."

At this point, Ballerini betrays her nerves, taking deep breaths and swinging one arm across the room.

"I can do this! I can do this!" she tells herself. "It's just! A date! You just go, and you just eat food, and you talk about thingsss that you do."

The country star used her new song "How Do I Do This" as the sound for this video, and it's pretty clear the two are related.

The lyrics for the song go like this: "Doing last looks in the mirror / Tell myself 'I got this, I got this' / But I'm back at thе beginning again and now / So if I'm honest / I'm scared of looking stupid / Said I, I'm rеady now, I gotta prove it / Got a little black dress, I wanna use it / And maybe lose it on the floor that ain't mine /I think it's probably time to keep it movin'"

This song refers to the fact that Ballerini was going on a date for one of the first times (if not the first time) after her very public divorce from Morgan Evans.

Thankfully, it all worked out, and she got herself a "golden retriever boyfriend" out of the whole thing.