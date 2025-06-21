Taylor Swift Pairs a Reformation Corset Top With a Pleated Mini Skirt for Travis Kelce Date Night
Taylor Swift loves corset tops as much as she loves Travis Kelce (probably).
When it comes to date nights with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift can regularly be found styling a corset in an unexpected way. Case in point: on Friday, June 20, Swift was spotted leaving a romantic dinner date wearing a cornflower blue corset top, which she paired with a preppy pleated mini skirt and pointed-toe pumps.
Reformation's $168 Seren Top was at the center of Swift's date night outfit. The fitted top is made from a heavyweight crepe fabric and is available in four different shades. The "Fortnight" singer paired the corset-style top with a Miu Miu Poplin Mini Skirt, made from a lightweight material and featuring a plethora of pleats.
The pleated mini skirt has much in common with Swift's viral pickleball skirt moment, and wouldn't necessarily be out of place as part of a tennis outfit, either.
For accessories, Swift carried a Mansur Gavriel Mini Cloud Clutch, which is available in many shades and fabrics. A pair of cream pointed-toe pumps, and her beloved Panthère De Cartier Watch from Cartier—a gift from Kelce costing $33,200 at retail—completed the outfit.
For jewelry, Swift selected a Foundrae Gemstone Heart Love Opal with Annex Link and a Foundrae Diamond Sister Hooks Chain, which starts at $15,650.
With the release of The Tortured Poets Department in early 2024, Swift ushered in a new style era, which has incorporated many corset tops. For instance, when Swift had dinner with Sabrina Carpenter in Sydney during the Australian leg of The Eras Tour, she paired a black House of CB Chicca Top with a brown Miu Miu Mid Rise Pleated Mini Skirt—proving she loves this combination.
When she isn't wearing fitted corset tops, Swift can often be found wearing Dôen's boho clothing, including floral dresses and floaty shirts. But when it comes to date nights with her NFL star boyfriend, Swift regularly reaches for a chic corset top.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.