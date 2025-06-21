Taylor Swift Pairs a Reformation Corset Top With a Pleated Mini Skirt for Travis Kelce Date Night

When it comes to date nights with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift can regularly be found styling a corset in an unexpected way. Case in point: on Friday, June 20, Swift was spotted leaving a romantic dinner date wearing a cornflower blue corset top, which she paired with a preppy pleated mini skirt and pointed-toe pumps.

Reformation's $168 Seren Top was at the center of Swift's date night outfit. The fitted top is made from a heavyweight crepe fabric and is available in four different shades. The "Fortnight" singer paired the corset-style top with a Miu Miu Poplin Mini Skirt, made from a lightweight material and featuring a plethora of pleats.

The pleated mini skirt has much in common with Swift's viral pickleball skirt moment, and wouldn't necessarily be out of place as part of a tennis outfit, either.

For accessories, Swift carried a Mansur Gavriel Mini Cloud Clutch, which is available in many shades and fabrics. A pair of cream pointed-toe pumps, and her beloved Panthère De Cartier Watch from Cartier—a gift from Kelce costing $33,200 at retail—completed the outfit.

Taylor Swift regularly wears corset tops for date nights with Travis Kelce. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For jewelry, Swift selected a Foundrae Gemstone Heart Love Opal with Annex Link and a Foundrae Diamond Sister Hooks Chain, which starts at $15,650.

With the release of The Tortured Poets Department in early 2024, Swift ushered in a new style era, which has incorporated many corset tops. For instance, when Swift had dinner with Sabrina Carpenter in Sydney during the Australian leg of The Eras Tour, she paired a black House of CB Chicca Top with a brown Miu Miu Mid Rise Pleated Mini Skirt—proving she loves this combination.

When she isn't wearing fitted corset tops, Swift can often be found wearing Dôen's boho clothing, including floral dresses and floaty shirts. But when it comes to date nights with her NFL star boyfriend, Swift regularly reaches for a chic corset top.