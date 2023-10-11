Kendall Jenner Recreates Hilarious ‘Mean Girls’ Scene on TikTok

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Mean Girls is all over our brains lately, and, it appears, Kendall Jenner, too: the supermodel took to TikTok to recreate an iconic scene from the 2004 movie, per People . The scene is the one where Ms. Sharon Norbury, played by Tina Fey, asks the female juniors at the school to gather for an assembly to apologize to one another for being, well, mean girls.

“I wish that I could bake a cake made out of rainbows and smiles, and we’d all eat and be happy,” Jenner said, smiling ear to ear, and mouthing dialogue from the movie. True Mean Girls fans know that the speech was made by a young woman who wasn’t even a student at the school.

Jenner also created her own version of Damien’s pulled-up blue hoodie and sunglasses look; Jenner wore a red Ohio State sweater, black sunglasses, and a green baseball cap. What’s the Ohio State connection, you may ask? People reports Jenner visited Ohio to attend the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit recently.

October has been a big month for Mean Girls. October 3, of course, is National Mean Girls Day—chosen because that date is mentioned during another memorable scene in the movie—and to celebrate, Paramount Pictures released the full film on the Mean Girls TikTok page. Then, later that same week, costars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert were spotted filming together what People calls “a special secret commercial project on a football field in Los Angeles.” (A Super Bowl commercial, perhaps?) Rachel McAdams was not spotted filming.

2024 will be a huge year for the movie—it will not only celebrate 20 years since its release, but a musical version of the film will be released in theaters on January 12, 2024. The film is an adaptation of the 2018 Broadway show, and Reneé Rapp, who plays Regina George in the new movie, told People that the film is a “cool and very special” version of the well-known story: “This is a very specific version of the musical that has a really specific place in a niche, culty theater way that I think expands it to maybe people who aren’t super into theater,” Rapp said.