Kendall Jenner Responded to Rumors She's a "Mean Girl"

She hates that perception of her.

JUNE 15: Kendall Jenner is seen on June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Kendall Jenner has been open about her experience of anxiety in the past, and unfortunately many aspects of her fame make it harder for her.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the supermodel admitted that the ways people on social media view her can sometimes feel very hurtful.

"I think that I guess hurts the most is that people think I'm a mean girl," she said. "'Cause that's just not the case. It can be upsetting when someone is questioning your character, and if only, like, people knew me!"

During the episode, Jenner heads to a Las Vegas beach club to promote 818 Tequila, and she speaks on camera about how difficult it is for her to be in crowded spaces with so much happening around her.

"There's a lot going on. Feels very overwhelming," she said.

"I crave the complete opposite, I want to be on a farm in Wyoming with a ton of animals. That's where I want to be. Getting wasted! Getting wasted. Like, the drunk part is cool."

Jenner headed to Vegas with some friends—including Hailey Bieber—on sister Kylie's private jet, and she explained that she sometimes finds it weird to invite members of her circle to be filmed with her.

"When it comes to, like, friends being on the show, it went back a really long time to when I was, like, in middle school and the show had just started, and like friends at school were a little sus," she explained.

"They just wanted to come over to be on it, or something like that, so my walls went up then. I also just get uncomfortable. I never want to be like, 'Hey, do you want to come be on my show?' Like, I don't know, it just was like, always kind of weird for me. But I know I think I've gotten a lot more comfortable with it."

So glad she's better able to deal with it these days!

