Watch Kendall Jenner Struggling to Walk Up Some Stairs in a Tight Dress Like a Champ

Being privy to some Kardashian-Jenner sister teasing is honestly one of the best things to witness on the internet.
The latest person to generously contribute to this very specific content category was Kylie Jenner, who took to Instagram Stories to share an incredible video of older sister Kendall doing her very best to walk up some steep Italian stairs in a tight dress.
Many of the family members are currently in Portofino, celebrating Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's nuptials, and Kendall thought she would dress fancily for one of the associated events. She wore an absolutely stunning beige gown embellished with colorful flowers and butterflies in places.
The one hiccup? The dress was skintight down to knee-level, at which point it opened up into some strategically placed slits. Walking up some rustic outdoor steps, Kendall had to bunch up her dress with her hands while taking outward steps, in a sort of approximation of a duck walk. Walking behind her, Kylie of course felt it was her duty to immortalize the moment.
A post shared by fan account of kendall (@kendalljenner.cr)
A photo posted by on
The price of fashion, eh? TBH, Kendall handled it all like a champ, considering the circumstances.
Kendall and Kylie joined eldest sister Kourtney as well as Kim and Khloé, mom Kris and many more Kardashian fixtures to witness Kravis' wedding (I would call it highly anticipated but there were, like, six months between engagement and vows, so there wasn't much time to anticipate anything).
The celebrations took place at various venues in Portofino, including on the estate of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana (super casual, as per!).
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Date Spells Good Things for Them, Astrologer Says
Yay!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian Added Barker to Her Name After Wedding to Travis
KKB has a certain ring to it!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Best Face Masks for Every Skin Type and Concern
Oily skin? Need a glow? Want hydration? We have you covered.
By Samantha Holender
-
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Date Spells Good Things for Them, Astrologer Says
Yay!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian Added Barker to Her Name After Wedding to Travis
KKB has a certain ring to it!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate Their Third Wedding in Italy
Third wedding to each other, that is.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Love "Will Continue to Run Deep," Tarot Reader Says
The newlyweds just shared photos from their wedding.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Stuns in a Pink Sparkly Bikini by Good American
Her comment section is bursting at the seams.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Brought Stormi to the Billboard Music Awards
She's precious.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Married—Legally, This Time
Kourt's grandma was a witness :)
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kanye West Told Kim Kardashian She Was Dressed Like Marge Simpson and Her Career Was Over After the WSJ Innovator Awards
This is awful.
By Iris Goldsztajn