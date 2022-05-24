Watch Kendall Jenner Struggling to Walk Up Some Stairs in a Tight Dress Like a Champ

Being privy to some Kardashian-Jenner sister teasing is honestly one of the best things to witness on the internet.

The latest person to generously contribute to this very specific content category was Kylie Jenner, who took to Instagram Stories to share an incredible video of older sister Kendall doing her very best to walk up some steep Italian stairs in a tight dress.

Many of the family members are currently in Portofino, celebrating Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's nuptials, and Kendall thought she would dress fancily for one of the associated events. She wore an absolutely stunning beige gown embellished with colorful flowers and butterflies in places.

The one hiccup? The dress was skintight down to knee-level, at which point it opened up into some strategically placed slits. Walking up some rustic outdoor steps, Kendall had to bunch up her dress with her hands while taking outward steps, in a sort of approximation of a duck walk. Walking behind her, Kylie of course felt it was her duty to immortalize the moment.

A post shared by fan account of kendall (@kendalljenner.cr) A photo posted by on

The price of fashion, eh? TBH, Kendall handled it all like a champ, considering the circumstances.

Kendall and Kylie joined eldest sister Kourtney as well as Kim and Khloé, mom Kris and many more Kardashian fixtures to witness Kravis' wedding (I would call it highly anticipated but there were, like, six months between engagement and vows, so there wasn't much time to anticipate anything).

The celebrations took place at various venues in Portofino, including on the estate of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana (super casual, as per!).