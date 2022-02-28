Kendall Jenner Has Red Hair Now, and I'm Getting Julia Roberts Vibes
Love this for her.
Kendall Jenner is channeling Julia Roberts and/or Lindsay Lohan RN.
The supermodel, TV personality and entrepreneur debuted red hair on the red carpet for Prada during Milan Fashion Week. But while most runway looks stay on the runway, Jenner apparently decided that she kinda liked her flaming locks.
The 818 Tequila founder was spotted strutting around Paris (whose Fashion Week is now in full swing) sporting her red hair, and looking not only jaw-droppingly beautiful, but also really, really happy. I'm, like, so happy for her??
Jenner was seen on Feb. 27 in the French capital, hanging out with Fai Khadra, one of her besties. She went braless in a simple black dress, a short black cardigan, black riding boots, and rectangular black sunglasses. And let me tell you—what. A. Look.
The model seemed to prove that perhaps it's actually redheads who have the most fun, because she was seen flashing a megawatt smile throughout the day, and generally loving life. Love this for her!
Jenner was seen again on Feb. 28, still red-headed, but this time in an old-school sporty look that once again proves how much she belongs in the fashion world. She wore a retro baseball cap, sunglasses, a brown leather bomber jacket, straight-legged jeans and brown boots. A perfect look, if you will.
And for reference, here is first Julia Roberts looking amazing with red hair in 1993, and second Lindsay Lohan rocking the color.
Now, here's Jenner with red hair. See what I mean about the resemblance??
