Kendall Jenner Has Red Hair Now, and I'm Getting Julia Roberts Vibes

Love this for her.

Model Kendall Jenner is seen on February 27, 2022 in Paris, France
(Image credit: Getty/Marc Piasecki)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Kendall Jenner is channeling Julia Roberts and/or Lindsay Lohan RN.

The supermodel, TV personality and entrepreneur debuted red hair on the red carpet for Prada during Milan Fashion Week. But while most runway looks stay on the runway, Jenner apparently decided that she kinda liked her flaming locks.

Kendall Jenner walks the runway at the Prada fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy

(Image credit: Getty/Pietro D'Aprano)

Kendall Jenner walks the runway at the Prada fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy

(Image credit: Getty/Pietro S. D'Aprano)

The 818 Tequila founder was spotted strutting around Paris (whose Fashion Week is now in full swing) sporting her red hair, and looking not only jaw-droppingly beautiful, but also really, really happy. I'm, like, so happy for her??

Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra are seen on February 27, 2022 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty/Marc Piasecki)

Jenner was seen on Feb. 27 in the French capital, hanging out with Fai Khadra, one of her besties. She went braless in a simple black dress, a short black cardigan, black riding boots, and rectangular black sunglasses. And let me tell you—what. A. Look.

Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra are seen strolling near the place Vendome on February 27, 2022 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty/Pierre Suu)

The model seemed to prove that perhaps it's actually redheads who have the most fun, because she was seen flashing a megawatt smile throughout the day, and generally loving life. Love this for her!

Model Kendall Jenner is seen on February 27, 2022 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty/Marc Piasecki)

Jenner was seen again on Feb. 28, still red-headed, but this time in an old-school sporty look that once again proves how much she belongs in the fashion world. She wore a retro baseball cap, sunglasses, a brown leather bomber jacket, straight-legged jeans and brown boots. A perfect look, if you will.

Kendall Jenner is seen arriving at the Costes Hote on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty/Pierre Suu)

And for reference, here is first Julia Roberts looking amazing with red hair in 1993, and second Lindsay Lohan rocking the color.

Julia Roberts

(Image credit: Getty/Jeff Kravitz)

Lindsay Lohan performs during a photocall for "Speed The Plow" at Playhouse Theatre on September 30, 2014 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty/Tim P. Whitby)

Now, here's Jenner with red hair. See what I mean about the resemblance??

Model Kendall Jenner is seen on February 27, 2022 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty/Marc Piasecki)
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.