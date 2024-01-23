Kendall Jenner Stuns in a Jaw-Dropping Vintage Donna Karan Dress That Plunges to Her Naval

Some A-listers like their black dresses to plunge in the back, but for Kendall Jenner, she prefers her black dress to plunge in the front (well, and the back, too, but we’ll get to that in a moment). Jenner made winter seem hot, hot, hot while posing in a vintage Donna Karan dress in her California home’s hallway, which she posted to her Instagram Story.
The low-cut look—which is from 1997, when Jenner was just two years old—featured a cowl neck that dipped all the way down to her naval and a daringly low back that she showed off as she turned around in the video she posted, Page Six reports.
Jenner is newly back home from Aspen, where she joined sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner for a getaway that included snowboarding and wearing a dress sans coat in the snow. (The things we do for fashion!)
And, fresh off of time with family, Jenner took part in a pottery class with BFF Hailey Bieber on Sunday—and, as one does, showed off their crafting skills on social media. Jenner shared a clip on her Instagram Story of the two sitting on either side of a freshly made pot, wearing decidedly more clothes and a plaid apron, People reports. “The BFFs then laughed as they hugged and wrapped themselves around the pot and molded it into a new shape with their bodies,” the outlet writes. Jenner captioned the video “friendship sealed @haileybieber.”
Jenner’s friendship with Bieber has spanned over a decade, meeting by way of a certain Kylie Jenner at The Hunger Games premiere in 2012. “What’s funny is I think people think we have this really abnormal friendship, and we do all crazy s—t together, when the reality is we just sit at home and drink wine or watch movies,” Bieber said. “It’s so normal. People don’t even understand how normal it is.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
