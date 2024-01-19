Fact: Dressing for the snow is different than just bundling up for cold weather. When a day calls for snowy conditions, our outfits rightfully prioritize function far more than fashion. Unless you’re a celebrity in Aspen, of course. Everyone from Mariah Carey to Rihanna and Kendall Jenner has been spotted over the holidays in Colorado making a sartorial statement unbothered by the chill. Lucky for us, the wintery looks don’t have to stop: Kendall Jenner is back in town—and consider us intrigued. The 28-year-old looked like a snow princess strolling the streets with snow dusting her bare shoulders (!) in a Bottega Veneta mini dress, which she wore with heels (!!) and no coat(!!!) The exclamation marks don't do our bewilderment justice.
In true model form, she turned the snowy streets of Aspen into a Bottega Veneta runway show to create an iconic winter photoshoot. The star of her look is her dress from Bottega Veneta’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection, which features a white furry off-the-shoulder detailing at the bodice and a bouclé gray texture throughout. Thankfully, Jenner wore black semi-sheer tights underneath (we’re hoping they were at least fleece-lined) and paired them with black pointed-toe heels. She wore her hair in a crisp, slicked-back bun and kept her makeup glowy.
Kendall Jenner, the snow princess you are!
The image of Jenner traipsing through the falling snow is—full stop—stunning. But we can't help feeling like a concerned mom telling her not to leave the house without a coat. Or at least a jacket! And we have some questions, too. Was she cold? Is this another upcoming Bottega Veneta campaign? Are her shoes ruined? We’re standing by for updates.
Regardless of the secondhand chill we're feeling, the moment of Jenner walking through the snow in her Bottega dress and heels captures an unbothered essence that we can’t get enough of.
While in LA, you’ll find Jenner in her usual outfit made up of quiet-luxury brands and dressed for the West Coast weather. In Aspen, on the other hand, Jenner seems to take on a new fashion identity that leans more maximalist and unafraid to take risks. Over the winter holiday, you might remember her $27,000 Phoebe Philo coat that she wore after the news broke about her and Bad Bunny’s relationship (revenge dress, who?) She also wore alien-esque sunglasses from Bottega that we’d wager she borrowed from Kim’s closet. Unlike her usual rotation of The Row and Khaite, she styled a geometric Rick Owens puffer with her out-there shades.
Are her winter outfits practical? Definitely not, but they sure are fun to talk about. We wouldn't recommend taking style risks in tumultuous weather conditions. But if anything, Jenner's Aspen wardrobe proves herself a fashion chameleon who is willing to try anything once.
Kaitlin is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer specializing in fashion, beauty, and culture. Her work is also featured in Editorialist, The Everygirl, Bustle, The Zoe Report, and i-D Magazine.
