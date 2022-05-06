Kris Jenner Joked About Khloé and Tristan Getting Engaged Before Kourtney and Travis' Proposal

On the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, we got new insight into how Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were doing back in October 2021, when the official line was still that they didn't "label their relationship."

Heartbreakingly, Khloé seemed really positive about their future together as a couple, before Tristan's paternity scandal was revealed, and he was established to have parented a child with another woman while he was still with Khloé. After that, it was reported that the Good American founder wouldn't take him back again.

"How are you and Tristan doing?" Khloé was asked by a producer.

"We're good!" she said. "We're actually in a really good place. We just got back together. He's been going to therapy a lot, there's just been a lot of effort on his part."

She continued over footage of Tristan playing with daughter True, "It's so fun when Tristan's here! He's a great father, True has her routines, and she loves having them with both of her parents, and it's so great to see that joy on her face."

She concluded, "When we broke up, I learned how well him and I got along, and what good friends we are, and what good partners we are, and I have a lot of hope and faith and optimism for our future together."

Taking it one step further, some of the protagonists on the show even joked about a potential engagement for the pair, as they sat outside a hotel in Santa Barbara waiting for Travis Barker to propose to Kourtney Kardashian.

Tristan told some of Kourtney's assembled friends and family, "I got in last night, so surprised Khloé and True, they didn't know."

Family friend Simon Huck then probed, "Any other big surprises?"

A visibly flustered Tristan replied, "Uh... uh... not yet."

Kris Jenner then laughed and joked, "You're next, Tristan, figure it out. And if we could just use the same hotel, that would be great."

Given what we know about what happened between the couple after this was filmed, what was a lighthearted moment at the time feels really sad now. Hopefully things are still OK between Khloé and Tristan as they continue to coparent True together, though.