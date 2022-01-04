Tristan Thompson Confirmed as Father to Maralee Nichols' Son: "Khloé, You Don't Deserve This"
He issued an apology on Instagram Stories.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
Tristan Thompson is father to a third child, a paternity test has confirmed. He fathered the baby boy with Texas woman Maralee Nichols, who recently sued him for child support.
Thompson, was apparently still in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian—with whom he shares daughter True—when the baby was conceived. The basketball player issued an apology on Instagram Stories on Jan. 3.
"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," he wrote. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.
"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."
In a second slide, Thompson addressed Kardashian. "Khloé, you don't deserve this," he wrote. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."
Thompson and Kardashian's relationship has been on and off over the years as he was embroiled in cheating scandal after cheating scandal. The Good American founder reportedly gave him new chances several times, believing that he would change. However, it sounds like these days their relationship is limited to coparenting True, who is three years old. Thompson also has a five-year-old son, Prince, with ex Jordan Craig.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
