Tristan Thompson Slept With Maralee Nichols Right After Khloé Kardashian Threw Him a Birthday Party, Apparently
Big big ugh.
On the latest episode of The Kardashians, we were given insight into how the family found out about Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal, in which he was found to have fathered a child with a Texas-based woman named Maralee Nichols. As can be expected, it wasn't pretty.
Kim Kardashian seemed to be the first to find out, having seen a legal filing from Tristan asking for a paternity test to prove the child Nichols was pregnant with was (or, realistically, wasn't) his. In the document, he admitted point-blank to having slept with her on his 30th birthday.
Kim asked Thompson before the scene was shot whether Khloé knew about it all, and he said that she didn't. I guess he thought she wouldn't find out? A woman who's part of one of the richest and most powerful families on the planet, with the lawyers to go with it? It's truly a head-scratcher.
Kim then called Kylie Jenner on camera. The younger sister, who was just waking up, sounded really upset for Khloé, even saying, "Is Tristan like the worst person on the planet?" Kourtney then joined the call, decrying the situation with her sisters. Meanwhile, Khloé was still asleep.
Piecing it all together, Kim recalled that Khloé threw Thompson a 30th birthday party (possibly the day before his actual birthday), after which the basketball player flew back to Houston to play and slept with Nichols.
It was previously reported that Thompson told Khloé about this latest affair once he knew she would find out from media, although it's now unclear how accurate that is—whether the "media" was actually her sisters, or whether her sisters were the ones to tell her in the first place. It seems to be the latter, based on a clip of Khloé on the phone seeing the legal document Kim sent her for the first time.
Heartbreakingly, earlier in the episode, Khloé spoke about considering marriage with Thompson down the line. Though they coparent daughter True, these days the Good American founder is reported to be done with their romantic relationship once and for all. He had previously cheated on her repeatedly, but she had given him multiple chances to redeem himself.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
