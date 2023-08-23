Selena Gomez Just Used Audio of Samantha Jones from ‘Sex and the City’ to Tease Her New Single—and Kim Cattrall Approves

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

On the heels of news that And Just Like That… has been renewed for a third season, Selena Gomez is apparently in the Sex and the City spirit like the rest of us, using an audio clip from the iconic show in a video to tease her music. The audio was of the legendary character of Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, who hasn’t been seen in AJLT —yet (but give her until tomorrow’s episode, we hear).

The clip uses audio from SATC’s first season, specifically the episode “Three’s a Crowd.” Samantha “is heard chatting on the phone to an apparently overly eager suitor,” People reports. “Gomez mimed answering the phone as Samantha, replicating the character’s familiar sing-song voice, ‘Hellooo?’”

“It’s over, I told my wife [about us]!” a male voice responded, to which Gomez as Samantha dismissed him with “Who is this?” before shrugging her shoulders and hanging up. Gomez captioned the post “Single Soon this Friday!”

Cattrall caught wind of the post and, in a mutual sign of respect between the two women, wrote on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) “I approve this message,” alongside a lipstick emoji. Cattrall also reposted the clip.

If you can’t specifically remember what was happening in the “Three’s a Crowd” episode, Samantha becomes involved with a married man; later in the episode, he calls her and says he is willing to dump his wife to be with her, but, Samantha being Samantha, isn’t particularly interested.

“Single Soon” is slated to be on Gomez’s next album, tentatively titled SG3. This single will mark her first new music since 2021. “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” Gomez wrote on social media. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th.”

