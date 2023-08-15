Fans Think Selena Gomez is Teasing New Music in a Super Cryptic Way

It has been about a year since Selena Gomez released her last single, “My Mind & Me,” to coincide with the release of her similarly titled documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Apple TV+. But fans’ wait for new music might be coming to an end: People reports that there is a recently published website—illbesinglesoon.com—which features the words “Single Soon?” in large red letters. It is associated with Gomez’s record label, Interscope Records, and, at the bottom of the page, there are links to her social channels. Fans can also sign up for news on the mysterious page.

“In addition to the website, fans have also spotted flyers featuring the words ‘Single Soon?’ throughout cities in the U.S., which feature a phone number that people can call,” People reports. “Fans reported that after dialing, there’s a cryptic message seemingly featuring Gomez’s younger sister Gracie Teefey and a snippet of what appears to be a new song.” The could be Teefey said “Hi sissy. Never worry about boyfriends. At all” followed by the start of a song. Hmmm.

Gomez herself previously teased new music in June, when she posted a carousel of black-and-white photos on Instagram, including a photo of her recording vocals in front of a microphone while reading from a piece of paper, People reports. “Don’t worry guys, it’s coming,” she captioned the photos. “Even from Paris.” 

“The music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through,” Gomez told Vanity Fair in February. “It’s really powerful, strong, very pop. The theme generally is freedom—freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness. If I had my way, I would probably write ballads my whole life, but I want to produce music that will make people smile.”

In addition to the single “My Mind & Me,” her last studio album, Rare, was released in 2020. She also dropped a Spanish language EP, Revelación, in 2021.

