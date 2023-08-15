Fans Think Selena Gomez is Teasing New Music in a Super Cryptic Way

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It has been about a year since Selena Gomez released her last single, “My Mind & Me,” to coincide with the release of her similarly titled documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Apple TV+. But fans’ wait for new music might be coming to an end: People reports that there is a recently published website—illbesinglesoon.com—which features the words “Single Soon?” in large red letters. It is associated with Gomez’s record label, Interscope Records, and, at the bottom of the page, there are links to her social channels. Fans can also sign up for news on the mysterious page.
“In addition to the website, fans have also spotted flyers featuring the words ‘Single Soon?’ throughout cities in the U.S., which feature a phone number that people can call,” People reports. “Fans reported that after dialing, there’s a cryptic message seemingly featuring Gomez’s younger sister Gracie Teefey and a snippet of what appears to be a new song.” The could be Teefey said “Hi sissy. Never worry about boyfriends. At all” followed by the start of a song. Hmmm.
Gomez herself previously teased new music in June, when she posted a carousel of black-and-white photos on Instagram, including a photo of her recording vocals in front of a microphone while reading from a piece of paper, People reports. “Don’t worry guys, it’s coming,” she captioned the photos. “Even from Paris.”
“The music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through,” Gomez told Vanity Fair in February. “It’s really powerful, strong, very pop. The theme generally is freedom—freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness. If I had my way, I would probably write ballads my whole life, but I want to produce music that will make people smile.”
In addition to the single “My Mind & Me,” her last studio album, Rare, was released in 2020. She also dropped a Spanish language EP, Revelación, in 2021.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Beyoncé Shouts Support for Embattled Lizzo Onstage in Atlanta: “I Love You, Lizzo!”
Just in case there was any doubt.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
No, Everyone, Beyoncé Does Not Bring Her Own Personal Toilet Seats on Tour with Her
Her mother, Tina Knowles, shut the speculation down.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William and Princess Catherine Apparently Took Private Parenting Classes Before the Birth of Prince George
Becoming a first-time parent is daunting—royal or not.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Selena Gomez Sent Francia Raisa the Loveliest Birthday Wishes Amid Alleged Feud
Intriguing...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez Was Not Happy About TikTok's "Rude" Answer to the Question "Why Am I Single?"
I wouldn't be thrilled either.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Miley Cyrus Claps Back at Stefano Gabbana for Calling Selena Gomez "Ugly"
Her comeback is perfect.
By Megan Friedman
-
Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Went Shopping for a Puppy and It Was Too Cute
Are they taking their relationship to the next level?
By Daisy Murray
-
Selena Gomez Had the Most Instragrammable 25th Birthday Party
The Weeknd didn't make it though.
By Alyssa Bailey
-
Selena Gomez Presents Amy Schumer with an Award/Love Letter: "You Say Things I Wish I Could Say"
💗
By Chelsea Peng
-
Sorry, T. Swift: Looks Like Selena Gomez Is About to Head Up Her Own Separate Girl Squad
And the first two members are *pretty* impressive...
By Evan Real
-
Selena Gomez Has Taylor Swift Down to a T—and Her Impersonation Proves It
"I've seen every single one of her concerts."
By Chelsea Peng