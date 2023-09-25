Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Over the years, Kim Kardashian has rocked plenty of hairstyles . From long locks in every shade of blonde (icy to bleached and back again, with matching eyebrows to boot) to bangs and even the occasional bob , there’s nothing the woman can’t pull off. At this point, seeing her natural dark, silky locks is a thrill of its own.

So, it only came as a bit of a surprise when the reality star premiered a buzz cut for the 10th anniversary edition of Carine Roitfeld’s CR Fashion Book . To celebrate the milestone, CR decided to introduce 11 “muses” that will grace its cover. Naturally, Kardashian was first, with her shocking, extremely stylish editorial feature released Monday, September 25.

A post shared by CR Fashion Book A photo posted by crfashionbook on

Captured in a mostly black and white, retro film-inspired shoot by Nadia Lee Cohen , the SKIMS owner—and her scene-stealing crop—can be seen lounging on a couch in various states of undress, modeling looks including a simple Dsquared2 tank and Prada cardigan. In some photos, her makeup is smeared across her face. In others, she plays with matches. Across the feature, a couple of things remain consistent: The hair, which is a maybe-an-inch-long crop styled by Matt Benns .

In past editions of the CR Fashion Book, Kardashian portrayed a pioneer woman (you’ve probably seen these photos make their way around the internet) and posed alongside Cher and Naomi Campbell.

A post shared by CR Fashion Book A photo posted by crfashionbook on

For her newest cover, the American Horror Story actress spoke with Roitfeld about what makes an icon. “An icon to me is someone who fights for what they want and goes after their dreams and makes them happen. Someone who is so unapologetically themselves but maintains the kindness and warmth I connect to,” she shared in the issue, also commenting on her morning routine (brushing her teeth and gratitude practice) and the time she feels sexiest (after a good workout, or “when i wake up with messy hair and no makeup”).

In her most recent Instagram posts, Kardashian’s hair was back to its classic brunette, worn in a sky-high ponytail on top of her head as she showed fans around an Alice in Wonderland-themed party. While it's likely the buzz cut was the work of some glam-squad (and perhaps photoshop) magic, it was certainly a look.

⁠