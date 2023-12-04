Kim Kardashian's Winter Wonderland Is All We Want For Christmas

'Tis the season to obsess over Kim Kardashian's amazing Christmas decorations!
Kardashian has confirmed that she is definitely a fan of the holidays, as she has completely transformed her home. It started a week ago when she shared a video of her Christmas tree-lined driveway, and now she has given us further insight into her festive decorations.
On her Instagram story, Kardashian shared a video of her bathroom, with the floor-to-ceiling windows revealing a dozen Christmas trees all lit up outside. She labeled it "my happy place," and with a bathtub that size, it would definitely be my happy place as well!
In her next story, Kardashian gave us a glimpse of another room in her house, which featured a Christmas tree completely illuminated with white-golden light. Looking at it too long can make you feel a little blinded! The video also revealed Grammy award-winning Philip Cornish playing the piano to create the perfect atmosphere.
I can't wait to see more of her festive decorations, and it's definitely the best way to bring in the holiday season!
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
