Kim Kardashian's Winter Wonderland Is All We Want For Christmas

'Tis the season to obsess over Kim Kardashian's amazing Christmas decorations!

Kardashian has confirmed that she is definitely a fan of the holidays, as she has completely transformed her home. It started a week ago when she shared a video of her Christmas tree-lined driveway, and now she has given us further insight into her festive decorations.

On her Instagram story, Kardashian shared a video of her bathroom, with the floor-to-ceiling windows revealing a dozen Christmas trees all lit up outside. She labeled it "my happy place," and with a bathtub that size, it would definitely be my happy place as well!

In her next story, Kardashian gave us a glimpse of another room in her house, which featured a Christmas tree completely illuminated with white-golden light. Looking at it too long can make you feel a little blinded! The video also revealed Grammy award-winning Philip Cornish playing the piano to create the perfect atmosphere.

I can't wait to see more of her festive decorations, and it's definitely the best way to bring in the holiday season!

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian / Instagram)