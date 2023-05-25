Kim Kardashian Admitted to Having an "Anxiety Attack" Over Kanye West Drama

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in early 2021, and things have been difficult between the two ever since.
Kardashian has shown support for her ex publicly, for example by participating in his Donda album listening party, but West has oscillated between vowing to win his ex-wife back and insulting her, her family, and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.
Kardashian has tried to avoid adding fuel to the fire and hasn't spoken much about West amid all this drama.
But in the premiere for season 3 of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder opened up about how difficult it has all been—especially during the time when West decided to post screenshots of text conversations with her on Instagram.
"I spent my whole morning having an anxiety attack. I felt like I just couldn't breathe all day," Kardashian admitted to her mom Kris Jenner.
She added, "Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, I never comment, I never post, like he has made up the most insane narrative about you, and the tape, and we stay silent. We stay silent through all the lies, all the stuff."
Speaking to the cameras, Kardashian explained, "I think at this point, I just assume everything I text Kanye is gonna be put on the internet. I think I can handle anything, I just get really heartbroken for my mom, that she has to deal with so much from so many different sides of people coming at her."
The mom of four also explained what one of her biggest problems with the whole situation is.
"Even just like how he looks so down on me for my [sex] tape, and brings it up all over town, all over the media," she said.
"Like, thanks for reminding people once again. All of his shenanigans—I don't even know what the f**k to call it—is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be. And I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that. And I know that is the best thing for them."
Kardashian and West share daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Khloé Kardashian Has Finally Confirmed Her Son's Name on 'The Kardashians'
So adorable!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
HBO's "Provocative" and Super-Controversial New Drama Just Debuted at Cannes—Here's Everything We Know
'The Idol' comes from the "dark and twisted minds" of 'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson and pop star The Weeknd.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Kim Kardashian Got Vulnerable About Dating With 4 Kids: "Who's Ever Gonna Want to Date Me?"
But she knows her person will come along.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Jenner Savagely Shut Down Kim Kardashian After She Asked Her to Tag SKIMS in Her Instagram
Celeb sibling drama definitely hits different.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
See the Kardashian Sisters Dressed Up as Kris Jenner for Her Birthday
Halloween isn't over in Calabasas.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Was Spotted Cozying Up With Italian Actor Michele Morrone in Milan
Are they dating???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Hinted at Her Baby Boy's Name on 'The Kardashians'
Is it Travis?????
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Jenner Described Crying "Non-Stop" After Her Son Was Born
It was a really vulnerable admission.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Jenner Celebrated Turning "Twenty Fine" With a Casual Fireworks Show
Classic Leo vibes.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pete Davidson Finally Appears in 'Kardashians' Season 2 Trailer
And it's ~steamy~.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Broke Up Because They Weren't Sure About a Future Together, Source Says
They may have felt a little pressured.
By Iris Goldsztajn