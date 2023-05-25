Kim Kardashian Admitted to Having an "Anxiety Attack" Over Kanye West Drama

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in early 2021, and things have been difficult between the two ever since.

Kardashian has shown support for her ex publicly, for example by participating in his Donda album listening party, but West has oscillated between vowing to win his ex-wife back and insulting her, her family, and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kardashian has tried to avoid adding fuel to the fire and hasn't spoken much about West amid all this drama.

But in the premiere for season 3 of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder opened up about how difficult it has all been—especially during the time when West decided to post screenshots of text conversations with her on Instagram.

"I spent my whole morning having an anxiety attack. I felt like I just couldn't breathe all day," Kardashian admitted to her mom Kris Jenner.

She added, "Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, I never comment, I never post, like he has made up the most insane narrative about you, and the tape, and we stay silent. We stay silent through all the lies, all the stuff."

Speaking to the cameras, Kardashian explained, "I think at this point, I just assume everything I text Kanye is gonna be put on the internet. I think I can handle anything, I just get really heartbroken for my mom, that she has to deal with so much from so many different sides of people coming at her."

The mom of four also explained what one of her biggest problems with the whole situation is.

"Even just like how he looks so down on me for my [sex] tape, and brings it up all over town, all over the media," she said.

"Like, thanks for reminding people once again. All of his shenanigans—I don't even know what the f**k to call it—is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be. And I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that. And I know that is the best thing for them."

Kardashian and West share daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm.