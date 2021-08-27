Today's Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wore a Wedding Dress to Kanye West's Album Listening Party

Fans are so confused.

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, new york may 06 kim kardashian west and kanye west attend the 2019 met gala celebrating camp notes on fashion at metropolitan museum of art on may 06, 2019 in new york city photo by dimitrios kambourisgetty images for the met museumvogue
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

Kanye West hosted a live-streamed listening party ahead of the release of Donda, his latest studio album, on Aug. 27—a fairly standard thing to do. But because Ye is Ye (no, really), this listening party ended up being anything but standard.

The album is named after his mom, Donda, who passed away in 2007. As part of the rapper's homage to her, West recreated his childhood home as a set for the Chicago listening party, according to E!.

Controversial guests at the event included DaBaby and Marilyn Manson, but it was the ending that got fans losing their minds. Special effects made it look like West was bursting up in flames, after which a figure in a wedding dress and semi-opaque veil appeared. Viewers immediately assumed this was Kim Kardashian, or at least someone meant to stand in for her, but TMZ confirmed it was in fact Kardashian herself who showed up to support her ex-husband. She walked to join him to the sound of organs playing.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Fans took to Twitter to digitally rub their chins. "Did Kanye just end the event by remarrying Kim Kardashian?" asked one confused user. "Kim and Kanye are the weirdest divorcing couple I've ever seen," remarked another.

Clearly, the ex-spouses are on very good terms these days, if Kardashian is willing to recreate a wedding scene with West. The TV personality and entrepreneur also recently reflected on what her ex had added to her life during a podcast episode.

"I got to a point—and maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for, you know, a decade, someone that absolutely didn't care about likability factor or what any perception of him was, as long as he was true to himself—that taught me so much in the best way, of just being me and living in the moment, and you don't have to please everyone," she told hosts Kristen Bell and Monica Padman. "As long as I'm myself, and as long as I'm doing it the way that I want to do, like you have one life and you're living it for you—that taught me to just, I think, be more confident in myself, and truly not care as much of what other people thought."

