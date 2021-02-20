Kim Kardashian Is "Sad, But Ready to Move On" After Filing for Divorce from Kanye West

News broke this week that Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce from Kayne West after nearly seven years of marriage.

Rumors have been circulating for some time now that the couple was having troubles (and that those troubles were so significant that divorce was imminent), and a source close to Kim confirmed to People that the reality star has been thinking about filing for divorce for "a long time," but that she has been "dreading it" and "really, really has done everything to avoid filing."

Although she tried her best to make the marriage work, the source says Kim came to realize that, though "there is still love, they are just too different and have different visions for the future."

But how is Kim actually doing? Okay, apparently...according to an unnamed source, anyway.

"Kim is with her family today," a source close to the reality start told People. "She is doing okay. She is sad, but ready to move on."

This isn't the first time we've heard these kinds of claims about Kim and Kanye's marriage, though. The People source's comments echo those of a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight in December.

"Kim is exhausted from continually trying but keeps their vows in mind when making any pertinent decisions. And Kanye is working on his psychological health and mental state," the source explained. "The family and Kanye are still in contact and everyone wants the best for Kanye, Kim, their kids and the rest of the family."



