Kanye West Is Trying to "Win" Kim Kardashian Back, Source Says

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, but West reportedly isn't totally over her. "Kanye wants to get back with Kim and he has been trying to win her over again and reprove himself," a source recently told Entertainment Tonight.

Explaining why West wants to get back together with his ex-wife, and how Kardashian feels about it, the source continued, "Kim and Kanye have a deep love for each other and many amazing memories and it's difficult to just let that all go. Kim's main focus and concern are her children and doing what is best for them and their family." The source implied that Kardashian may be "considering" going there with West.

This comes after Kardashian shocked fans by wearing a wedding dress to West's Donda album listening party, walking to meet him to the sound of organ music—as if they were actually getting married. During the event, West apparently told Kardashian, "you look pretty," and both seemed happy to be close to one another, according to onlookers.

Apple Music Apple

In one of the songs off the new album, West raps that Kardashian is "still in love" with him. Although Kardashian hasn't admitted to anything like that, she has reportedly made the decision to keep "West" in her name after the divorce.

The reality star and entrepreneur also spoke about what her ex added to her life as part of a recent podcast episode. Speaking to hosts Kristen Bell and Monica Padman, Kardashian said, "I got to a point—and maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for, you know, a decade, someone that absolutely didn't care about likability factor or what any perception of him was, as long as he was true to himself—that taught me so much in the best way, of just being me and living in the moment, and you don't have to please everyone. As long as I'm myself, and as long as I'm doing it the way that I want to do, like you have one life and you're living it for you—that taught me to just, I think, be more confident in myself, and truly not care as much of what other people thought."

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io