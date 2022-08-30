Kylie Jenner Described Crying "Non-Stop" After Her Son Was Born

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
As we all know, having a child is a huge upheaval. And while there are many positive changes ushered in by a new baby, it can also be an extremely overwhelming experience for anyone.
In a new trailer for The Kardashians season two, Kylie Jenner bravely admitted to some of the more difficult feelings she had after welcoming her baby boy back in February, and I think it's such a valuable contribution for her to make toward normalizing the full range of experiences post-childbirth—not to mention a vulnerable personal admission.
Speaking to older sister Kendall in one clip, the Kylie Cosmetics founder said, "I should be really happy right now. I just had this new baby, but I've cried non-stop for, like, three weeks."
We'll have to wait for the second season to premiere on Sept. 22 to get more details on what that experience was like for Kylie, if she shared anything else.
The 25-year-old already shares daughter Stormi, 4, with partner Travis Scott. Their son was born earlier this year. Though he was called Wolf at first, on Khloé Kardashian's suggestion, his parents eventually decided to rename him, because they felt he wasn't a "Wolf."
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in April, Kylie said, "Wolf was never on our list. It just was something Khloé suggested."
When Khloé said, "Don’t do this to me," Kylie responded, "No, I liked the name. There’s nothing against Wolf, it just wasn’t him."
We have yet to learn what the little boy's name actually is, but it's very possible it will be revealed on the reality show, which will air on Hulu come September.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
