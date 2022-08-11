Kim Kardashian Was "Very Supportive" of Pete Davidson Seeking Out Therapy, Source Says

The now-exes seem to be on good terms.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are seen on May 30, 2022 in London, England
(Image credit: Photo by MEGA / Getty)
Soon after we found out about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's breakup, it emerged that the comedian had sought out trauma therapy, in part due to Kanye West's persistent harassment towards him.

Now, a source has told Page Six exactly how Kardashian felt about Davidson taking charge of his mental health.

"Kim was very supportive of Pete going to therapy," the source said.

"Kanye was very detrimental. He was posting negative things—now add thousands and thousands of comments. Someone has to work with you to deal with something like that."

The rapper, who was formerly married to Kardashian and shares four children with her, publicly criticized his ex-wife's relationship with Davidson, and went as far as to depict violence against him in one of his music videos. He also repeatedly took to Instagram to make his feelings known.

"Getting death threats from [Kanye’s] fans and all the negative attention online doesn’t feel good for the average person—add someone who’s struggled with mental illness, and it’s even worse," another source told Page Six.

Davidson has been extremely open about his borderline personality disorder diagnosis. In 2021, he told Glenn Close in Variety, "I got diagnosed with BPD a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn’t know how to deal with it," he said.

"Then, when somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders. You feel so much better."

In 2018, Davidson criticized West for using his mental health as an excuse to behave poorly during a Saturday Night Live segment, which the rapper expressed his displeasure about during Davidson and Kardashian's relationship. Oof.

