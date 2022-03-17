Pete Davidson Branded Kim Kardashian's Name on His Chest, Has Other "Cute" Tattoos for Her

Rise and shine!!! Kim Kardashian is doing it, and so should you.

The SKIMS founder made a new appearance on The Ellen Show, and let me tell you—she is positively glowing amid her new romance with Pete Davidson.

But don't take my word for it, here's a sampling of the YouTube comments on one clip from the interview:

"this is truly shocking. it’s like she’s a new person, she’s radiating so much new energy. i truly hope she’s happier"

"I get a feeling this is one of the rare times that she is genuine and her happiness is shining through. I wish them both so much love and happiness."

"She is 10000% more comfortable in her own skin and you can see! This side of Kim is amazing"

"The way she's GLOWING and BEAMING and RADIATING and GUSHING happiness all just from talking about Pete literally makes my heart explode. She deserves this happiness. Love them together!!!"

So? Did I LIE?

Kardashian spoke with Ellen DeGeneres about becoming Instagram-official with her new beau, and about *that* selfie Davidson reportedly texted Kanye West of himself topless in bed. In it, the comedian was seen sporting the word "KIM" on his chest—something, which to my great shame, escaped my attention.

Thankfully, people who were paying more attention than me spotted the tattoo (or what they thought was a tattoo), and the fearless DeGeneres asked her guest about it.

"Um, yeah he has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got," Kardashian said. OK, so already we're getting more than we bargained for here. Back to her: "But that one, the Kim one, isn't a tattoo. It's actually a branding? Like, a... [imitates stamping motion] branding."

Here, DeGeneres said what we were all thinking without saying anything—she just stared into the camera à la Jim Halpert.

"Because he wanted to do something different," Kardashian continued. "'Cause like, K, first tattoo he got, I was like, 'oh, that's so cute, thank you, oh my God,' but you know, second, whatever, I'm like, 'oh, that's so cute.' But like, that's what tattoo people do, right, like they get tattoos of what's going on in their life and..."

The host then tried to verify that Davidson has three tattoos for Kardashian, to which she answered, "more than that."

"The other ones are, like, cutesy things," Kardashian explained. "I think my favorite one, it says here [points to her collarbone], it says, 'my girl is a lawyer' and that one's really cute."

The host then confirmed with Kardashian that the branding went like this: "an iron thing went onto his body to brand 'Kim,'" and the answer was a resounding "yes."

However you personally feel about this news, Kardashian seemed very touched by it. "I just think he was like, 'I want something that's there that I can't, you know, get rid of my tattoos," 'cause he's in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats, so he's like, 'I don't wanna be able to get rid of it or to cover it, and I just want it like there, as like a scar on me.'"

Well, you can't say he's scared of commitment.